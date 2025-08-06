VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Viliam Kmec

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Viliam Kmec participated in his second VGK Development Camp presented by Martin-Harris Construction this summer. The blueliner spent his fourth season in the WHL with the Prince George Cougars during the 2024-25 campaign where he recorded 61 points (18G, 43A) in 65 games before joining the Henderson Silver Knights for two games at the end of the season. Kmec recently signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Sept. 23, 2024. The defenseman caught up with VegasGoldenKnights.com during camp for this new prospect questionnaire.

Who were you most excited to see at camp?

Probably Matyas Sapovaliv.

Who is a current Golden Knight you admire?

Alex Pietrangelo.

What's your favorite thing about the VGK organization?

I like the winning mentality.

What's your favorite thing about Las Vegas?

The temperature.

What's your favorite way to beat the heat?

Stay inside.

Build your perfect steakhouse meal with an appetizer, entree, side, and dessert.

Appetizer: Beets

Entrée: Filet mignon, medium rare

Sides: American potatoes

Dessert: No dessert

What is your favorite social media platform?

Probably Instagram or TikTok.

What's your favorite sport besides hockey?

Soccer.

Describe your favorite goal you scored last season.

I would say against the Vancouver Giants. I took the puck from the d-zone and then I skated around the defensemen, then I just scored on the short side.

What was your first hockey stick?

Some wooden stick. It was wood, for sure.

Describe your tape job.

It's white tape. It's almost like a sock, but not completely. It's a little bit off on a dip, so it's not completely dark.

What piece of equipment have you had the longest?

My shoulder pads.

What fruit or vegetable do you think you could throw the farthest?

An orange.

Who is your Mario Kart character?

I don't think I've played Mario Kart.

When did you get your first phone?

I was about nine years old maybe.

What year would someone have to be born in to be considered old?

Probably the 1980s.

What's your favorite animal?

Dog.