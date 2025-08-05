Vegas Golden Knights To Host 25-Hour Open House at T-Mobile Arena Beginning on Thursday, August 14 at 12 p.m. PT

VEGAS (August 5, 2025): The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 5, that the organization will be hosting a 25-hour open house at T-Mobile Arena in celebration of the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season. Beginning at 12 p.m. PT on Thursday, Aug. 14, T-Mobile Arena will open its doors to fans for 25 hours of ticket purchase opportunities, activations, games, giveaways, live entertainment, tours, and more. The free event at T-Mobile Arena is open to all ages and will conclude at 1 p.m. PT on Friday, Aug. 15. The Golden Knights previously hosted a 24-hour open house at T-Mobile Arena in 2017 prior to the start of their inaugural season.

“Vegas is famously known as a city with around-the-clock entertainment, and our 25-hour open house will be a great way to celebrate the place we call home as well as the arrival of the 2025-26 campaign,” said Todd Pollock, SVP and Chief Ticketing Officer for the Golden Knights. “We couldn’t be more excited for the upcoming season, our ninth in the NHL, and this event will give fans more opportunities than ever to get to a game at The Fortress.”

During the event, prospective ticket members will have the chance to navigate their preferred seat locations throughout the venue. Representatives from the Golden Knights will be available at T-Mobile Arena for the entire 25 hours for more information and insight on ticket memberships, premium seating, suite rentals, and single-game tickets. All fans that secure a full-season membership for the 2025-26 campaign during the open house will automatically be entered into a drawing for “The Golden Ticket” to receive a free extension of their membership for the 2026-27 season.

Current season-ticket members that attend the open house will have exclusive access to special experiences and prize drawings. Any current members who purchase additional tickets, upgrade their seat locations, or add new packages during the event will receive bonus rewards as part of the limited-time celebration.

Hourly giveaways will also be included for all fans in attendance throughout the event. Giveaways at the top of each hour will include single-game tickets, player-signed items, and gift cards through the team’s official partners. Fans must be present to enter and win the hourly giveaways. Additional activations including ball hockey stations, face painting, and tattoos will also be available inside the venue. The Armory at T-Mobile Arena will be 25% off for the entirety of the event.

The 25-hour open house will be highlighted by five exclusive events, all free at T-Mobile Arena. Additional information on the five events can be found below as well as this link. Others from the organization including Chance, members of the VGK Cast, team broadcasters, and special guests will also take part in the open house.

VGK 25-HOUR OPEN HOUSE – EXCLUSIVE EVENTS

Golden Hour – A Taste & Tour Experience

Starting at 12 p.m. PT on Thursday, fans can tour event suites and group ticket seating locations at T-Mobile Arena. Event suites and group tickets are among the best options for fans interested in hosting a celebration, corporate outing, or holiday party during a home game for the Golden Knights. Light refreshments will be provided as part of the first experience of the open house, Golden Hour.

Inside Access – Premium Product Showcase

Starting at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, fans will have the opportunity to join business leaders from the Golden Knights for an exclusive look at the team’s most premium memberships and benefits. Light refreshments will be provided as part of the reception, Inside Access, held at Goose Island Lounge.

After Glow @ HYDE Lounge

Starting at 10 p.m. PT on Thursday, fans can experience the “Knight Life” with a live DJ set in HYDE Lounge atop T-Mobile Arena. Complimentary drinks will be available for those that are 21 or older, as well as exclusive offers on rentals for VIP tables and buyouts in HYDE Lounge during the 2025-26 season.

Sunrise Sweat

Starting at 6 a.m. PT on Friday, fans can participate in a yoga workout outside on the terrace level overlooking Toshiba Plaza as the sun rises. All ages as well as varying levels of experience are welcome to participate in the instructor-guided session. Team-branded yoga mats will be given to the first 50 participants in Friday morning’s yoga class.

Coffee with a Coach

Starting at 7:30 a.m. PT on Friday, fans can gain exclusive access to a live conversation with a member of the Golden Knights coaching staff. The conversation on Friday morning will be hosted by one of the team’s broadcasters. Complimentary coffee and donuts will be provided as part of the event.

