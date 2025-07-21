Vegas Golden Knights and VGK Foundation Announce Back-To-School Initiatives

VEGAS (July 21, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights and VGK Foundation announced today, July 21, back-to-school initiatives as the Clark County School District welcomes its students for the 2025-26 school year.

Beginning today, teachers with the CCSD are encouraged to nominate their schools to participate in the VGK Back to School Pep Rally on Aug. 11. Schools can submit their nominations here and show the Golden Knights why they should celebrate the first day back to school with them.

On August 2, the VGK Foundation will hold its annual back-to-school supply distribution from 8 to 11 a.m. PT at City National Arena. The Golden Knights will hand out 1,500 backpacks packed with school supplies to those in need. Parents or guardians who are interested in their child being a recipient can register here.

The VGK Foundation will announce additional back-to-school initiatives at a later date as the organization celebrates the kickoff of the new school year.

