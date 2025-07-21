Vegas Golden Knights and VGK Foundation Announce Back-To-School Initiatives

VGK Foundation to help students, teachers prepare for 2025-26 school year

___School-Supplies072125
By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (July 21, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights and VGK Foundation announced today, July 21, back-to-school initiatives as the Clark County School District welcomes its students for the 2025-26 school year.

Beginning today, teachers with the CCSD are encouraged to nominate their schools to participate in the VGK Back to School Pep Rally on Aug. 11. Schools can submit their nominations here and show the Golden Knights why they should celebrate the first day back to school with them.

On August 2, the VGK Foundation will hold its annual back-to-school supply distribution from 8 to 11 a.m. PT at City National Arena. The Golden Knights will hand out 1,500 backpacks packed with school supplies to those in need. Parents or guardians who are interested in their child being a recipient can register here.

The VGK Foundation will announce additional back-to-school initiatives at a later date as the organization celebrates the kickoff of the new school year.

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

