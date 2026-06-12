Dorofeyev Scores Twice in 4-2 Game 5 Loss to the Hurricanes

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-2, in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday at Lenovo Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN:

Pavel Dorofeyev netted the game-opening goal on the power play to give Vegas an early 1-0 lead at 6:52 in the first period. Jack Eichel stormed into the offensive zone and sent the puck across the slot to Dorofeyev as he went short side past Brandon Bussi. Jordan Staal scored to pull the game even, 1-1, with 8:14 left in the opening frame. In the second period, Andrei Svechnikov netted a power-play goal to give Carolina a 2-1 edge with eight minutes remaining in the frame. Less than five minutes later, Sebastian Aho scored to extend the Hurricanes’ lead to 3-1. With 8:52 left in the game, Svechnikov scored a power-play goal to take a 4-1 advantage for the Hurricanes. Dorofeyev responded less than four minutes later as he found a loose puck off a backhanded pass from Shea Theodore and launched it top shelf past Bussi, cutting Carolina’s lead in half. The Hurricanes held on for the final six minutes of the contest to take Game 5.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3, OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Carolina Hurricanes 4, 2OT | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Carolina Hurricanes 5, Vegas Golden Knights 3 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 5: Carolina Hurricanes 4, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 6: Sunday, June 14, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, June 17, 5 p.m. | Lenovo Center

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will fight to extend the series against the Hurricanes in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. Tune into the Pregame Show on The Spot-Vegas 34 or KnightTime+ at 4:00 p.m. PT, then catch all the action on ABC. Listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460. After the game, tune into Spot-Vegas 34 or KnightTime+ for the Postgame Show.