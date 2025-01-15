Dorofeyev Records First Career Hat Trick in 5-3 Loss to Nashville Predators

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-12-3) fell to the Nashville Predators (14-22-7) in their first matchup of the season on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Nashville took a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Steven Stamkos and Filip Forsberg. The Predators continued their scoring with two more goals in the first half of the second period. Justin Barron scored his second goal of the season and Stamkos netted his second of the night. However, Pavel Dorofeyev lit the lamp twice in five minutes to make the score 4-2 heading into the third period. Dorofeyev recorded his first career hat trick in the third period, pulling Vegas within one with 4:40 to go in the third period. Ryan O’Reilly scored the empty-net goal with less than a second left for Nashville to secure the 5-3 victory. Mark Stone and Tomas Hertl continued their three-game point streaks with assists on Dorofeyev’s second goal. Victor Olofsson also recorded a multi-point night with two assists.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights continue their road trip as they face the Carolina Hurricanes for the second time this season on Friday at 4 p.m. PT at Lenovo Center. Catch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.