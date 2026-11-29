The only real substantive correlation: Jason loves the game of hockey -- and the Flyers organization -- as much as anyone who plays the sport for a living and has worn the orange and black professionally. Hockey is a common bond, and it's something Jason has immersed himself in throughout hi

Hockey is something by which he shares a common bond with the entire Flyers team -- not to mention his colleagues and the fanbase. It's never forced or phony. Jason's passion shines through, no matter how he may physically feel on a given day.

In the meantime, the Flyers hockey team is still working to climb out of the nine-game winless hole that started the 2026-27 season. That's where Episode Two opens.

Quitting isn't an option

Coming off a 98-point season and a first round playoff series victory in 2025-26, the Flyers entered the 2026-27 campaign with heightened expectations to duplicate last year's quick start.

This time around, the Flyers stumbled out of the gates to an 0-6-3 stretch through the first nine games. Little went right on either side of the puck. The team's mettle was tested to start finding positive areas off which to build.

The Flyers dealt with similar adversity last season, except it came midway through the campaign in a January swoon. Owen Tippett harkened back to how the team overcame it last time as motivation to do it again.

"We came out of it on top. We'd rather go through it [early in a season] than later," he said. "We never turned on each other when we went through it. Those are all learning lessons. And going forward, when things don't get well, we can say, 'We got out of a nine game skid.' We can get out of a smaller one."

Added Tyson Foerster, "We can look back on that and say,'Hey, we can still get there,' and keep pushing."

Jason's message

On the morning of the Flyers' 10th game of the season, Jason Myrtetus spoke to the team in the locker room at the invitation of Rick Tocchet. Jason relayed a deeply personal story from long before his cancer battle, as well as his current situation.

The overlapping theme: When adversity strikes on or off the ice, you have a decision to make. The decision boils down to controlling what it is one's power to control. It doesn't mean never having moments of despair or times when you want to give up. But eventually, one has to decide to fight the good fight or to quit.

Jason didn't set out to be an inspiration to others. He chose to deal with his battle with raw honesty.

:"You have to look at the situation you're in as an opportunity. If you look at it as a sentence, you might as well pack it in, and we'll play out of the string.. If that's the decision you want to make, well that's the decision.. [But] I don't have a season to waste and play out the string," Myrtetus said.

Jason's speech, of course, went much deeper than hockey. It was a heavy subject matter. Nevertheless, it resonated with every person in the room.

The Flyers won their first game that day. Jason refused to take any sort of credit for inspiring the team.

"I wasn't out there of playing that hockey game," Mytetus said on Flyers Daily. "The guys on the team earned that on their own. But I hope that sharing my experiences helps people in some sort of way. We all face tough situations. We have all to make a choice about how we choose to deal with it. We can choose our attitude. Our decisions are something we control. There's so many things in life we don't control."

On the ice, the Flyers pulled out a win over the Ottawa Senators. At the end of the night, the Flyers players chose Jason Myrtetus as the player of the game -- an honor normally reserved only for a teammate after a win.

Jason accepted it, albeit reluctantly. He spoke very briefly and then vacated the locker room to let the players enjoyn the win with their teammates.

The long climb

The Flyers are 8-6-3 over their last 17 games. There have been some highly publicized ups and downs in the meantime. There are still many battles to go along the way.

However, each new day brings a fresh opportunity. The team can only focus on what's in front of them. What's done is past.