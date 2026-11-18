The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Buffalo Sabres, 4-3, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday night. The Flyers trailed by scores of 1-0 and 2-1 but dominated the third period on their way to victory. The Flyers are 2-0-0 against the Sabres this season.

Mattias Samuelsson (3rd goal of the season) scored for the Sabres in the opening minute of the game.

The teams alternated goals in the middle frame as Philly had the overall better of play. Jamie Drysdale (2nd goal of the season) knotted the game at 1-1 early in the second period. After Tage Thompson (13th) restored a one-goal edge, Owen Tippett (3rd) sent the game to the third period in a 2-2 tie.

Travis Sanheim (4th) put Philly ahead on an early third period 4-on-4. After Jiri Kulich (2nd) very briefly tied the score at 3-3, Christian Dvorak (4th) restored the lead for Philly.

Joseph Woll made 16 saves on 19 shots. Buffalo's Alex Lyon stopped 39 of 33 shots from Philadelphia.

1ST PERIOD

Buffalo iced the puck just 15 seconds into the game.

At 47 seconds, Philly area native Samuelsson scored to the short side from the left circle. The assists went to Rasmus Dahlin at Josh Doan.

Woll made a desperate stick save to prevent another quick goal for the Sabres. Early shots were 3-0 Sabres.

Nick Seeler landed a solid check along the defensive half boards on Beck Malenstyn.

Oliver Bonk got turnstiles off the rush but Philly recovered. At 6:27, a side-angle shot from Travis Sanheim, created some trouble for former Flyers goalie Lyon with traffic oncoming. Shots were 3-2 Sabres.

Woll made a clean save on Tage Thompson on a shot from the right dot at 8:17. Buffalo now had five of the first seven shots.

Doan went off for high sticking at 8:50. The Flyers went to the power play. The Flyers didn't do much with the 5-on-4 opportunity.

At 14:22, Sean Couturier had a point blank rebound chance on an Oliver Bonk shot. The Flyers captain got knocked to the ice as Lyon made the save. Buffalo appeared to get away with a high stick.

At 14:42. Rasmus Dahlin hit the post from the right circle with Woll down and looking vulnerable.

The Flyers went to the PK at 19:06. Knuble went off for slashing.

Shots: Flyers 6 -- Sabres 8

Faceoffs: Flyers 7 -- Sabres 9

2ND PERIOD

Buffalo took 1:06 of carryover power play time into the second period. Philly killed it off in good shape.

Christian Dvorak had the period's first shot on net: a backhander from the right circle. At 5:06, Lyon made a tougher save: a one time blast from Tyson Foerster near the hash marks.

Drysdale drew the Flyers even at 6:39. Matvei Michkov wheeled around down low and centered the puck to Drysdale, who put a knuckling puck into the net from the right side.