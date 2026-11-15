Postgame RAV4: Barkey Bites Blue Jackets Twice

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-3, at Nationwide Arena on Saturday night. The Flyers overcame an early 2-0 deficit to find a way to claw back and win. Denver Barkey led the way with a two-goal game.

In the process, the Flyers won their first game of the season within the Metropolitan Division. It was also Philly's first victory in a game that was tied within the third period. All six Flyers wins this season are within regulation.

First period goals spaced 60 seconds apart from Dmitri Voronkov (1st of he season) and Matthew Knies (4th) put Columbus ahead 2-0. Trevor Zegras (5th) narrowed the gap.

The middle frame was one of momentum swings.

A Matvei Michkov breakaway goal (11th) tied the score. Denver Barkey (PPG, 3rd) soon untied it. However, Adam Fantilli (5th) made it an even score again a few minutes later.

Securing the first two-goal game of his career, Barkey (4th) struck for a 5-on-5 goal in the middle stages of the third period. The Flyers hung on to win.

Winning goaltender Joseph Woll made 28 saves on 31 shots. Jet Greaves stopped 17 of 21 shots.

The Flyers finished their road trip with a 2-1-2 record.

1ST PERIOD

A turnover behind the net by Joseph Woll was erased by the goalie on a point shot save off Zach Werenski through traffic.

At 3:19, Columbus scored first. The Blue Jackets won an offensive zone faceoff. Damon Severson made a cross-seam pass. After a bounce off the boards, Vorokov corralled the puck and scored. The assists went to Valeri Nichuskin and Severson.

Columbus struck again 60 seconds later at 4:19. Knies beat Woll over the glove after cutting to the middle. The Flyers had indecision on their coverage between Cam York and Michael Bunting, paying the price. Luca Del Bel Belluz and Kent Johnson assisted.

By the 5:30 mark, shots on goal were 6-0 Columbus and shot attempts were 10-1. Matvei Michkov finally generated Philly's first shot on goal on the next shift.

Off a missed Flyers shot, Knies had a breakaway chance but fired over the net, On the next shift, a York rebound was tucked just wide. Shots were 6-3 at mid period.

At 13:52, Woll made a sliding glove save to keep the early deficit at two goals.

The Flyers got a goal back at 16:08. Good puck support on the walls was the key. Tyson Foerster fed across to Zegras, who scored from the right slot. Foerster earned the lone assist.