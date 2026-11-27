Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers (9-12-6) are home for their Black Friday matinee against Manny Malhotra's Vancouver Canucks (6-20-1). This is the second and final meeting of the season series between the teams.

On November 9 in Vancouver, the Flyers dominated the first 40 minutes. Philly survived a major scare in the third period -- outshot by a 13-2 margin -- and closed out a 3-1 victory. Philly got goals from Michael Bunting, Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim. Joseph Woll earned the win in net. Jonathan Lekkerimäki tallied the lone Vancouver goal.

Game time on Black Friday is 3:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on NBCSP.

On Wednesday in Washington, the Flyers got off to a quick start but couldn't sustain it. Later, Philly made an early third period push but once again fell short. A barrage of late goals produced a 7-3 final score. Konecny, Rasmus Ristolainen and Cole Knuble tallied for Philly.

The loss in Washington snapped a three-game winning streak for the Flyers. Meanwhile, the Canucks have lost back-to-back games since their last win. On Wednesday, the Canucks opened a four-game road trip with a 5-1 loss in Detroit.

Vancouver has struggled on both sides of the puck for the entire season to date, minus a recent stretch of three wins (vs. Vegas, Utah and Minnesota) in four games. In their last two games, Vancouver has been outscored by a combined 11-4 margin. Over their last five games, however, Brock Boeser has compiled eight points (1g, 7a). Jake DeBrusk has three goals and four points in that span.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch on Friday afternoon.

1. Entries and retrievals

The Flyers have made progress overall in recent weeks in generating both a higher volume of controlled entries and retrievals if they have put the puck in between the defense and get in to forecheck.

For the season on the whole, however, the Flyers have not been a good enough in puck possession. Even during the recent uptick, Philly reverts to stretches where they lack sufficient time in control of the puck.

Overall for the season, according to NHL EDGE, the Flyers rank 31st in the NHL in overall offensive zone time (38.9% vs. the 42.1% league average) and 30th at even strength attack zone time (38.3%).

Vancouver is the lone NHL team that ranks behind the Flyers in these bottom-line metrics for puck possession time.

2. Travis Konecny

The Flyers' leading scorer over each of the past five seasons, Konecny had a tough start to the 2026-27 due to injury and scoring difficulties. Fortunately, he has heated up of late. TK has seven points over the last three games (2g, 5a), including a four-point explosion against Ottawa.

In 18 career games against Vancouver, Konecny has 15 points (5g, 10a). He scored a goal in the Nov. 9 game in Vancouver.

3. Rasmus Ristolainen

It's been years since Ristolainen (early in his career with Buffalo) was counted on to be a 40+ point producer offensively. His current-day role is to kill plays defensively, while selectively playing a physical brand of hockey.

Nevertheless, the big Finn can still chip in offensively from time to time. He's scored a goal in each of his last two games, and has contributed five points (3g, 2a) in 11 games overall despite injury-related absences. Over the last two games, he's absorbed 22:37 and 20:53 of ice time respectively.

4. Special Teams

Overall this season, the Flyers rank 28th on the power play (17.4% success rate) and 18th on the penalty kill (77.1%). The power play hit a groove for several weeks but has generally gone cold again of late: 3-for-22 in the last six games despite a 4-2-0 record in that stretch.

The Canucks rank 18th on the power play (21.4 percent) but last (32nd) on the PK at an anemic 60.5%.