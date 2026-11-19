Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers (7-11-6) are in Canada's capital city on Thursday to play Travis Green's Ottawa Senators (14-6-2). This is the third and final meeting of the season series between the clubs in 2026-27.

Game time at the Canadian Tire Centre is 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on NBCSP.

The Flyers are 1-1-0 in the two games against Ottawa to date this season. The Flyers lost 2-1 in Ottawa on Oct. 8 but prevailed, 3-1, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Oct. 17.

The Flyers enter with a 3–6–3 road record this season; The team is 3-1-1 over its last five games. On Tuesday, the Flyers overcame a poor first period and a pair of deficits (1-0 and 2-1) to defeat the visiting Buffalo Sabres, 4-3.

The Flyers received goals from Jamie Drysdale (2nd of the season), Owen Tippett (3rd), Travis Sanheim (4th) and Christian Dvorak (4th) Matvei Michkov added a pair of assists. Goaltender Joseph Woll stopped 16 of 19 shots to earn the victory in net.

Meanwhile, the Senators enter Thursday's game with a 7–2–1 record at home. Ottawa is on a three-game win streak and six-game point streak (5–0–1). On Tuesday, the Senators defeating the Winnipeg Jets, 2-1.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch on Thursday.

1. Avoid a slow start

The Flyers recovered from a poor start against the Sabres in Tuesday's game. Buffalo has struggled of late, and the Flyers took over the game in the final 40 minutes. The Senators, on the other hand, are in a good groove. Philly needs a more complete effort.

This starts with a better first period than most of the ones the Flyers have played so far. With only 12 tallies in the first period over 24 games, the Flyers are tied (with Winnipeg for the NHL's fewest tallies in the opening stanza.

Through the first 23 games of the season, the Flyers have only taken a lead to the first intermission a mere three times. On the flip side, the Flyers have trailed 12 times (2-8-2) at the end of the first period.

2. Porter Martone

The Flyers' 2025 first-round pick took the NHL by storm late last season with 10 points (4g, 6a), game-winning goals in his first two Stanley Cup playoff games and five points overall in 10 postseason matches.

Martone's first full NHL season has been an education for him. He's had a roller coaster start to the campaign with nine points (3g, 6a) and 20 penalty minutes in 24 matches.

He did not record a point in Tuesday's game against Buffalo. However, Martione came within a whisker of an offensive breakout, including multiple bonafide scoring chances.

If Martone can build off Tuesday's performance, the game in Ottawa could be a key turning point in the player's season.

3. Power Play Breakthrough

The Flyers scored on their first power play in their Nov. 14 win against Columbus. Since that goal from Denver Barkey, the Flyers have gone 0-for-13 over the last two-plus matches.

Overall, the Flyers have dropped to 29th in the NHL with a 16.7 percent success rate on the power play. Meanwhile, Ottawa ranks last (32nd) at 12.3 percent.

4. Tyler Boucher

The son of Flyers alumni goaltender and current broadcast color analyst Brian Boucher, Tyler Boucher was drafted by the Senators with the 10th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Subsequently, Tyler struggled through injury issues that significantly delayed his arrival in the NHL.

Tyler made his NHL debut on Tuesday in Winnipeg. He also notched his first NHL goal, with father Brian in ihe stands. On Thursday night, both Bouchers will have busy nights.

Tyler, who grew up in the Philadelphia area and got his start on the ice locally, will make his home debut against the team he followed while growing up. Meanwhile, Brian will be on the air broadcasting the game for the Flyers with play-by-play partner Jim Jackson.