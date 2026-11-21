Looking for their third straight win, Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers (8-11-6) are in Quebec on Saturday to take on Martin St. Louis' Montreal Canadiens (14-5-4). This is the first of three meetings this season between the Eastern Conference clubs.

Game time at Bell Centre is 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP and nationally on NHL Network.

On Thursday, the Flyers pulled off one of their most extraordinary comeback wins of the last decade. Trailing the red-hot Ottawa Senators in the third period, 5-2, the Flyers rallied for three unanswered goals to force overtime. In sudden death, Travis Konecny (3rd goal of the season) capped off a four-point game (1g, 3a) by scoring the 6-5 game winner against former teammate Samuel Ersson.

Cam York (2nd and 3rd) notched two goals for the Flyers in the same game. Philly also got tallies from Owen Tippett (4th, goals in back-to-back games), Tyson Foerster (1g, 2a) and Jamie Drysdale (1g, 2a).

Montreal enters this game with back-to-back wins and points in eight of their last 10 games (6-2-2) despite an extensive list of injured players. The Habs earned a 2-1 road overtime win on Thursday against the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes.

Lane Hutson (4th) tied the score at 1-1 in the third period, set up by Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. In overtime, Suzuki assisted Hutson (5th) again for the game-winning goal. Jakub Dobes earned the win in net with 26 saves.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch on Saturday night.

1.Resiliency

The Flyers proved last season that they are a resilient hockey team. They've been doing it again of late. Philly is not a club where scoring first -- or giving up the first goal -- is a near automatic predictor of a win or a loss.

Per leaguewide average this season, the team that scores first wins two out of every three games (.667 winning percentage). This is down from even a few years ago, when scoring first translated to a win nearly three out of every four games.

That said, routinely having to play comeback hockey catches up with teams eventually. Both the Flyers and Habs are looking to play from ahead first more consistently, and then protect or build upon their advantage.

Through 25 games, the Flyers have scored first just eight times and won a mere four of those games (4-2-2). In 23 matches, the Canadiens have scored first 11 times and won six (6-3-2)

2, Jamie Drysdale

Speaking of resiliency, Flyers defenseman Drysdale has shown commendable bounce-back ability if he makes a mistake or has a rough period. That's happened multiple times of late, including Thursday's game in Ottawa. It's a sign of his maturity and confidence as an NHL defensemen; traits that took time to emerge after the Flyers acquired him from Anaheim.

Drysdale is also in a solid offensive groove at present after points were hard to come by earlier this season. Drysdale have five points (2g, 3a) in his last two games, and 15 points (3g, 12a) in the last 14 games

3. Trevor Zegras

It's tough -- and rare -- for a team to have all its key players in an offensive groove at the same time

For the Flyers, the likes of Foerster and Tippett have started to click offensively. Konecny, the Flyers leading scorer each of the last five seasons, is coming off his four-point explosion in Ottawa. Matvei Michkov has been offensively productive all year, even when the rest of the team struggled to generate offense.

On the flip side, rookie Porter Martone is still trying to find a consistent rhythm this season. Of late, the same goes for Trevor Zegras.

Zegras is still second in points among Flyers players, tied with Drysdale at 15 points apiece. However, Zegras has just two points (1g, 1a) in 10 November games to date. He saw reduced ice time in each of the last two games: 16 shifts apiece against Buffalo and Ottawa, with a season-low 12:50 played against the Senators. Other players were in better form, so the ice time went elsewhere.

Nevertheless, Zegras remains a crucial force in the Flyers' offensive game plans. He's shown some frustration of late, including an undisciplined third period roughing penalty against the Senators. On the flip side, he's chipped in a couple of timely defensive plays in recent games.

4. Special Teams

The Flyers ended a power play mini-slump (0-for-13) with a pair of power play tallies against Ottawa on Thursday. Overall this season, the Flyers rank 27th on the power play (18.3% success rate) and 18th on the penalty kill (78.2%).

Montreal has struggled on the power play so far this season. They rank 31st on the power play (13.0%) and 14th on the PK (80.2%).