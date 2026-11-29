The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the New York Islanders, 2-1, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday evening. The Flyers fell to 1-6-3 in 10 games within the Metropolitan Division.

A relatively low-event first period was scoreless. Philly played a solid defensive frame and won 12 of 17 faceoffs.

Early in the second period, Matias Maccelli (3rd goal of the season) came off the bench, got behind defenseman Nick Seeler and scored. Later, Brayden Schenn (7th) made it a 2-0 game.

Cam York (3rd) reduced the gap to 2-1 in the latter stages of the third period. The Flyers made a heavy push near the end but fell a goal short.

Joseph Woll made 24 saves on 26 shots. New York goaltender Ilya Sorokin stopped 21 of 22 shots.

Matvei Michkov missed the game due to illness per general manager Daniel Briere. Owen Tippett also missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

1ST PERIOD

The Flyers had the game's only shot on net through 3:00. Philly missed the net on two other decent looks. At 4:50, Zegras broke in alone after he poke-checked a puck in the defensive zone. With pursuit behind him, Zegras tried to wrist a shot past Sorokin but the goalie was ready for it.

Philly got the game's first power play at 9:06. Matt Kessel went off for a high-sticking minor. The Flyers didn't generate much of an attack.

The next six minutes were fairly low-event. Oliver Bonk made an intelligent pinch but his shot attempt was blocked.

Sorokin and the Islanders escaped a puck-handling misadventure. Mathew Barzal bailed out his team.

Shots: Flyers 7 -- Islanders 4

Faceoffs: Flyers 12 -- Islanders 6

2ND PERIOD

Christian Dvorak forced a Logan Stanley turnover. Konecny ran out of room and Sorokin made the save. At the other end, Woll gloved a Casey Cizikas shot.

The Flyers turned over the puck on a promising rush. Breaking a nine-game goal drought, Macelli took a quick-up pass from Ben Hutton and scored from the deep slot. The other assist went to Emil Heineman at 2:28.

The Flyers started backing into their defensive zone. After a sloppy Flyers change, Woll erased a 2-on-1 rush.Shots were 4-1 Islanders.

Denver Barkey was stopped in close amid a scramble at the net. Woll gloved down a Brayden Schenn shot from distance. Overall shots were now 12-9 Flyers.

The Flyers went to the power play at 9:02 on a Stanley delay of game. Adam Pelech blocked a good look for Zegras: one of three Islanders' blocks. New York won every draw on the disadvantage, killing time off the clock.

Travis Sanheim missed a grade-A chance coming around the net after Hutton turned over the puck to him.

The Flyers got to running around the defensive zone, puck watch, and Woll was left scrambling. Finally, former Flyers forward Schenn scored point blank at 13:30. The assists went to Barzal and Simon Holmstrom.

Konecny was penalized for interference at 17:09. Sorokin turned away a shorthanded chance for Acciari. Asthe penalty expired, Callum Ritchie hooked Couturier for a minor penalty. The Flyers took 1:11 of power play time into the third period.

Shots: Flyers 8 (15 overall) - Islanders 13 (17 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 6 (18 overall) - Islanders 12 (18 overall)

3RD PERIOD

The Flyers failed to score on the carryover power play time.

Through 3:00, third period shots were 1-0 Islanders. On a Dvorak wrist shot attempt, Heineman registered New York's 12th blocked shot of the game.

At 4:09, Woll tracked a Schaefer shot through traffic for a clean save. Macelli snapped a puck on net off the next faceoff.

On a 2-on-1 rush with Tyson Foerster, Konecny missed the net from the right slot. It was Philly's best scoring chance in a long time. Two shifts later, Foerster hit the post on a backhand shot. Shortly thereafter, Stanley knocked Barkey down in front on a chance in close.

At 16:20, the Flyers finally got on the board. With a low shot to the glove side, York made it a 2-1 score. The assists went to Zegras and Barkey.