Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers' (6-11-6) are home on Tuesday to play Lindy Ruff's Buffalo Sabres ( 8-8-4). This is the first of three meetings between the Eastern Conference clubs.

Gamt time at Xfinity Mobile Arena is 7:00 p.m. EST. The match will be televised on NBCSP.

On Sunday, the Flyers suffered a 5-2 home loss at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers. The Flyers erased two-thirds of a 3-0 deficit but drew no closer. Dan Vladar (15 saves on 19 shots) absorbed the loss to Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard and company. Cole Knuble (4th goal of the season) and Noah Cates (3rd) scored for Philly.

The Sabres, who have played three fewer games than the Flyers so far this season, have had a rough month in November so far. The team is 1-3-1 for the month so far, including an 8-3 home loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning last Wednesday and 2-0 shutout road defeat by the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Matvei Michkov paces the Flyers offensively to date with 11 goals and 17 points in 23 games. Trevor Zegras leads in assists with 10 helpers among his 15 points. Tage Thompson Buffalo with 12 goals and 21 points in 20 games.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch on Tuesday.

1. First period

The Flyers have been anemic offensively in the first period of most of their games this season. With only 12 tallies in the first period over 20 games, the Flyers are tied (with St. Louis and Winnipeg) for fewest tallies in the opening stanza of any team in the NHL.

Buffalo has scored 18 first period goals to date: tied for 16th in the league. Conversely, the Flyers have allowed 21 first-period goals (ranked 19th from fewest to most) . The Sabres have allowed 23 (tied for 25th).

Heading into Tuesday's game, both the Flyers and the Sabres see one another as an opportunity to jump out to an early advantage.

Through the first 23 games of the season, the Flyers have only taken a lead to the first intermission a mere three times. On the flip side, the Flyers have already trailed 11 times (1-8-2) at the end of the first period.

The Sabres took a lead into the second period in five of 20 games (3-0-2). They have trailed at the first intermission 13 times (3-7-3).

2. Travis Sanheim

Travis Sanheim has generally enjoyed good success against Buffalo in his NHL career. In 31 career regular-season games against the Sabres, the Flyers defenseman has recorded 20 points (3 goals, 17 assists) with a +9 plus/minus rating.

Sanheim routinely leads the Flyers' defense corps in ice time per game. On Tuesday, the Flyers will look to Sanheim and/or Jamie Drysdale (10 points, 23:07 TOI) to set the tone in moving the puck up the ice and joining the play when there is an opportunity.

3. Special teams

The Flyers' 5-2 loss to the Oilers on Sunday was driven by losing the special teams battle: 0-for-8 on the power play, 1-for-3 on the penalty. In the two head-to-head meetings this past week, the Oilers went 3-for-4 on power plays against the Flyers.

For Philly, it's critical to climb back on the horse in their special teams play. The power play had been in a good groove (11 power play goals) over their previous 13 games.

4. Flyers 4th line

The Sean Couturier line has quietly been an important force in the team's generally improved play in recent weeks. They've chipped in offensively as well as defensively in many of the recent games where Philly has come away with one or two points.

Noel Acciari has three points (2g, 1a) over his last five games. Knuble scored last game. Denver Barkey had a two-goal game (one at even strength) against Columbus Couturier had a two-assist game against Calgary on Nov. 8.