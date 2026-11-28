Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers (10-12-6) play their third game in four nights as they host Pete DeBoer's New York Islanders (12-8-5) on Saturday. This is the first of four meetings this season between the Metro Division teams.

Game time at Xfinity Mobile Arena is 7:30 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on NBCSP.

The Flyers have struggled so far in games within the Metropolitan Division. Philly is 1-5-3 in nine divisional games to date. Conversely, in 19 games against non-Metro clubs, the Flyers are 9-7-3.

In Friday's matinee against the Vancouver Canucks, a shorthanded Flyers team dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a 5-2 victory. Tyson Foerster (PPG, 6th), Noah Cates (5th), Porter Martone (PPG, 3rd), Travis Konecy (PPG, 5th) and Sean Couturier (ENG, 2nd) scored for the Flyers.

Special teams drove the victory, although the Flyers had to juggle personnel with Owen Tippett (upper body) and Matvei Michkov (disciplinary reason) out of the lineup. Philly went 3-for-5 on the man advantage. Meanwhile, they were 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Michkov is expected to be back in the lineup on Saturday. Tippett is day-to-day. Additionally, rookie Oliver Bonk was a coach's decision scratch on Friday. Simon Benoit and David Jiricek dressed against the Canucks.

The Islanders have not had any back-to-back games on their schedule until now. Saturday's match is their first of the season. On Friday, the Islanders sustained a 3-1 home loss against the Winnipeg Jets. Defenseman Logan Stanley scored the lone New York goal. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov stopped 34 of 37 shots in a losing cause.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch on Saturday.

1.Patience and discipline

Playing the Islanders is a very different proposition than opposing the Canucks. Beating a DeBoer-coached team means being patient in developing scoring chances and then opportunistic when they arise.

Entering Saturday's game, the Islanders rank in the NHL's top five in team goals against average (2.80). They rank 20th offensively at 3.00 goals per game on average. The Flyers rank 25th defensively (3.43) and are tied for 26th offensively (2.68 goals per game).

2. Cousin Battle: Konecny vs. Horvat

Travis Konecny has started to heat up recently after dealing with injury and a slow offensive start to the season. TK has racked up nine points (3g, 6a) in his last four games.

Konecny's maternal second cousin, Bo Horvat, is second on the Islanders this season with 22 points (9g, 13a) in 25 games. Five of his tallies have come on the power play.

3. Blueline spotlight: Drysdale vs. Schaefer

The first overall selection of the 2025 NHL Draft, defenseman Matthew Schaefer has all the makings of a future Norris Trophy winner. He's been a tad quiet offensively of late: held off the scoresheet in four of his last five games including three in a row. Nevertheless, he remains New York's primary offensive catalyst Schaefer leads the team with 26 points (9g, 17a) in 25 games.

On the Flyers side, Jamie Drysdale (16 points) has been playing with sky high confidence of late on both sides of the puck. Offensively, he has six points (2gm 4a) in his last five games.

4. Between the pipes: Woll vs. Sorokin

With both teams on the second game a back-to-back set, the goaltending matchup is known ahead of time even without a morning skate.

Joseph Woll (5-7-2, 3.29 GAA, .887 GAA) l will go for the Flyers. He'll be opposed by Ilya Sorokin (10-5-2, 2.40 GAA, .917 SV%).