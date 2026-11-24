On Saturday, November 28, the Philadelphia Flyers will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game presented by Toyota as the club takes the ice against the New York Islanders at 7:30 p.m. As part of the league-wide initiative, the Flyers will turn Xfinity Mobile Arena lavender in support of the fight against cancer and honor special guests and their families who have been impacted by cancer throughout the night.

Courtesy of Toyota, all fans in attendance will receive a "I Fight For" rally towel with a space to write in the name of a loved one impacted by cancer. A selection of Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys and apparel will also be available for purchase.

“The Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association is proud to continue standing alongside the Philadelphia Flyers and our community through the ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ initiative. Each year, this meaningful night gives us an opportunity to recognize the courage of those impacted by cancer, including the individuals whose stories remind us of the strength and resilience within our community, and the families and loved ones who support them throughout their journey,” said Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association. “Together, we’re proud to help amplify a message of hope, strength and support that extends far beyond the ice.”

“The Flyers organization is proud to stand with Toyota and welcome fans to our annual Hockey Fights Cancer Game,” said Todd Glickman, Flyers Chief Revenue & Business Officer. “This night is all about coming together as a community and lifting up anyone who has been impacted by cancer, which is sadly too many of us. On Saturday, we will welcome thousands of fans, including patients and their families, to honor those we have lost and to celebrate the strength and courage of anyone amidst their battle against this disease."

Throughout the evening, the Flyers will host and honor a number of special guests who have been impacted by cancer with special pre-game ceremonies and in-game recognitions.

Ceremonial Puck Drop

Dropping the Ceremonial Puck to kick off the evening will be three-year-old Luke Shuford, who is battling B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Luke was diagnosed with B-cell ALL when he was two years old. Through The Andrew McDonough B+ (Be Positive) Foundation, he has been paired as a B+ Hero for his strength and resilience throughout his fight with cancer.

October Saves Youth Goalies

The Flyers teamed up with non-profit October Saves for the fourth consecutive season to encourage and engage youth hockey goalies in their efforts to raise funds for cancer research. Each youth goalie will receive four tickets to the Flyers’ Hockey Fights Cancer Game, join the Flyers on the ice for pregame Blue Line Buddies, and meet goalies Dan Vladar and Joseph Woll postgame. Expanding on the initiative this season, Vladar and Woll made a donation for every save they made throughout the month of October that was then matched by Flyers Charities.

The Flyers and Toyota also teamed up to provide game tickets to the following local cancer organizations through the club’s Community Ticket Grant program:

Bringing Hope Home

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

In addition to honoring special guests in-game, Flyers Charities will donate over $290,000 to support those affected by cancer to the following 2026-27 Cancer Outreach & Awareness Grant recipients:

Alex's Lemonade Stand

American Cancer Society

Chery Hill Free Clinic

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Dear Jack Foundation

For Pete’s Sake Respite Foundation

Fight Colorectal Cancer Inc

G Fred Dibona JR Memorial Foundation

Michael's Way

Madelyn James Foundation

University of Pennsylvania - Abramson Cancer Center

New this season, as part of the Flyers Charities Cancer Outreach & Awareness Grant, one organization will be awarded the inaugural TK-O Cancer Pediatric Cancer Grant. Launched this season by Flyers forward Travis Konecny in collaboration with Flyers Charities, TK-O Cancer supports local nonprofit organizations that provide direct relief to pediatric cancer patients and their families. This season, Konecny and Flyers Charities are proud to award the 2026-27 TK-O Cancer grant to Ronald McDonald House Philadelphia.

Fans looking to support Konecny’s new initiative are invited to take part in a special TK-O Cancer giving campaign open now through Giving Tuesday on December 1. In further support, Toyota will match the first $5,000 donated to TK-O Cancer through the campaign, doubling fans’ impact in the fight against pediatric cancer. All fans who donate to the campaign between now and 12/1 will be entered to win signed items, TK-O Cancer apparel, and the opportunity to meet Konecny at the 2027 Flyers Charities Carnival.

Flyers Charities will also auction off lavender taped hockey sticks as part of a specialty Hockey Fights Cancer auction. The auction will be live on [FlyersCharities.com]FlyersCharities.com from Friday, November 27 to Monday, November 30.

Tickets to the Flyers Hockey Fights Cancer Game presented by Toyota are on sale now. Visit PhiladelphiaFlyers.com or download the Philadelphia Flyers App.