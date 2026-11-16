Postgame RAV4: Flyers Fall to Oilers

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to  the Edmonton Oilers, 5-2, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday night.

post-11.15
By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to  the Edmonton Oilers, 5-2, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday night. Special teams efficiency -- and two goals plus an assist from Leon Draisaitl -- made the difference. Connor McDavid (1g, 2a) had a three-point game.

Two power play goals in the first period put the Oilers in the driver's seat. Draisaitl (PPG,19th goal of the season) made it 1-0. Vasily Podkolzin (PPG, 10th) doubled the edge. Zach Hyman's third goal in two games against the Flyers (4th of the season) built a 3-0 bulge late in the period.

In the second period, goals by Cole Knuble (4th) and Noah Cates (3rd) cut the deficit from 3-0 to 3-2.

Drasait scored his second goal of the game -- 20th of the season --on an early third period breakaway goal. McDavid added a late empty net goal.

In a losing cause, Dan Vladar made 14 saves on 19 shots Tristan Jarry stopped 33 of 35 shots

1ST PERIOD

Noel Acciari took the game's opening faceoff, rather than Sean Couturier.

The Flyers went to the power play as Leon Draisaitl was called for slashing at 1:05. Philly generated several good looks. Most notably, Noah Cates wasn't quite able to finish off a potential tic-tac-toe puck movement sequence.

At 5:29, Vladar smothered a point shot blast. Shots were 5-1 Flyers.

On a late whistle, Simon Benoit called for an illegal check to Zach Hyman's ahead. The Oilers cashed in at 8:08. Draisaitl took a pass from McDavid and sniped a shot past Vladar on Edmonton's third shot of the game. Evan Bouchard got the secondary assist.

On the next shift, Matvei Michkov cut into the right circle and ripped a shot on goal. The Flyers went back to the power pay on a Trent Frederic cross-checking minor at 9:30. Philly's best chance came at the tail end of the two minutes on a look from Owen Tippett near the net.

The Flyers' Drysdale took an automatic delay of game penalty at 12:31. The Oilers struck for another power play goal at 13:22. McDavid slipped the puck in front to Podkolzin, who turned the Oilers' fifth shot of the period into their second goal. The goal was ruled unassisted.

The Oilers made it 3-0 at 18:32.  From the middle, McDavid rotated the puck to Hyman on the left flank. The shot went off Vladar's glove into the net. Bouchard go the secondary assist.

Shakir Mukhammadullan took a delay of game penalty at 18:46. Philly took 46 seconds of power play time into the second period.

Shots: Flyers 10 -- Oilers 9

Faceoffs: Flyers 11 -- Oilers 10

2ND PERIOD

Konecny had a golden scoring chance on a juicy rebound from Tyson Foerster. He was unable to finish.

Drysdale hit the post on the next shift. Then Tippett was unable to finish a chance from the low slot.

Shots for the period were 4-3 Oilers through 6:21.

Porter Martone skated with the puck toward the net as Ty Emberson cross-checked Michkov near the weak side post. The Flyers went to the power play again at 8:10. Jarry made a great stop on Michkov.

Cam York carried the puck to the net and the puck found Knuble for a tap-in at the back door at 12:13 . The secondary assist went to Owen Tippett.

Zegras and Connor Murphy went off for coincidental minors. The teams skated 4-on-4 for two minutes.

Philly drew back within 2-1 at 17:12.  Michkov fed Cates, who made no mistake. The assists went to Michkov and Rasmus Ristolainen.

Along the side boards, Tippett kept his feet moving and drew a stick holding penalty on Bouchard at 18:42. For the fifth straight power play, the Flyers lost the all-important first faceoff. Later, Porter Martone had a great chance on a turnaround in front. Philly took 42 seconds of carryover tine into the third period.

Shots: Flyers 12 (22 overall) - Oilers 7 (15 overall)

Faceoffs:Flyers 8 (19 overall) - Oilers 10 (20 overall)

3RD PERIOD

At 1:07, Draisaitl intercepted a Konency pass intended for Sanheim. Draisaitl sped off a breakaway and beat Vladar under the blocker to make it 4-2. The goal was unassisted.

Edmonton took another delay of game penalty. The Flyers had looks but no goal.

A big scrum ensued after a whistle at 5:35. No penalties were called.

The Flyers went to their seventh power play at 7:00. Matias Ekholm went off for tripping. Philly was guilty of trying to make extra passes on two occasions

The Oilers went to their third power play at 12:07. York went off for a stick slash. Vladar  made a hood glove save. With 13 seconds let, McDavid went off for holding..

The Flyers pulled Vladar for an extra attacker. Konecny put a puck off the post with a very high stick. It wouldn't have counted had it gone in. The Flyers called a timeout at 18:31.

McDavid guided home an empty net goal. assisted by Ryan Shea and Draisaitl.

Shots: Flyers 13 (35 overall) - Oilers 5 (20 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 5 (24 overall) -Oilers 10 (30 overall)

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras – Travis Konecny

Porter Martone – Noah Cates - Matvei Michkov

Michael Bunting – Christian Dvorak – Owen Tippett
Cole Knuble – Sean Couturier — Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim – Jamie Drysdale
Cam York – Simon Benoit
Nick Seeler – Rasmus Ristolainen

Dan Vladar
[Joseph Woll]

POSTGAME RAV4 (RAV 4 Things Revisited)

1. Start on time

The Flyers didn't play a poor overall first period. However, they came away empty on the power play and Edmonton's lethal power play put Philly in a hole.

2.  Owen Tippett

Tippett started to get more involved in the second period. He was rewarded with an assist on Knuble.

3. Special Teams

The Flyers went 0-for-8 on the power play. They were 1-for-3 on the penalty kill. 

4. Deadly trio: McDavid, Draisaitl, Bouchard

Edmonton's three top point getters struck again on the game's first power play. Connor McDavid extended his season-opening point streak to 22 games. Bouchard and McDavid combined again to set up Hyman for the third Edmonton goal. Drasaitl later tallied his second of the night..

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