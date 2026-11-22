The Philadelphia Flyers found a way to defeat the Montreal Canadiens, 4-3, at Bell Centre on Saturday. Philly has won three games in a row.

Midway through the first period, quick succession goals by Christian Dvorak (5th) and Oliver Kapanen (2nd) forged a 1-1 deadlock.

In the second period, a great individual effort from Owen Tippett produced a goal for Denver Barkey (5th). Later, Tippett and Barkey had the assists on a Rasmus Ristolainen (2nd) point shot goal. Philly then took territorial control over the latter portion of the period.

Montreal pushed back in the third period. Closely spaced goals by Zach Bolduc (PPG, 7th) and Owen Beck (2nd) forged a 3-3 tie. With the Habs making a push in the final minute, Noah Cates (4th) scored on the rebound of a 3-on-2 rush for the game winning goal at 19:29 of the third period.

Dan Vladar stopped 20 of 23 shots on net. At the other end, Jacob Fowler made 16 saves on 20 shots.

1st Period

The Canadiens had the game's first shot and scoring chance as Vladar turned aside David Reinbacher.

Through seven minutes, shots were 2-1 Montreal. Tyson Foerster had the lone Philadelphia shot.

Trevor Zegras had a strong shift as he worked through tight checking and set up a look for Matvei Michkov. The shot attempt missed the net but it was a positive shift.

Dvorak went to the net and redirected a Cam York shot pass for a 1-0 lead at 10:09. The assists went to York and Travis Konecny.