Nick Seeler killed a Montreal rush with a blocked shot and won a battle for the loose puck.
Michkov and Cates nearly combined for a goal after Xhekaj flubbed an outlet pass attempt. Alex Newhook took a desperate slashing penalty. The Flyers escaped a shorthanded 2-on-1 off an offensive zone turnover. With play back at 5-on-5, a Ristolainen shot produced a fat rebound into the slot but no teammate was able to get to it.
The Habs escaped further damage as the Flyers hemmed them in deep with a relentless forecheck from the Dvorak line. Konecny and Foerster both had good chances. Off a Montreal scoring chance, Tippett sped off for another transition chance.
Shots: Flyers 10 (12 overall) - Canadiens 9 (18 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 9 (13 overall) - Canadiens 19 (10 overall)
3rd Period
After a lengthy delayed call, the Flyers' Acciari went off for a hooking penalty at 2:24. Montreal scored at 4:12. The Flyers elected not to challenge the play for goalie interference by Kirby Dach. The power play goal was credited to Bolduc, assisted by Newhook and Dach.
Montreal scored again to tie the game at 5:26 as Beck scored from the circle inside the post. The assist went to Jake Evans. The non-challenge backfired, because the worst case scenario of a failed challenge would have been a Montreal power play with a tying goal scored anyway.
Tippett created another chance for Philly. This one did not end up as a goal.
Four-on-four play ensued at 11:26. Dvorak and Xhekaj each went off for coincidental unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
At 13:48, Drysdale failed to gain the red line unchallenged and took an icing. The Flyers won the ensuingdefensive zone draw.
Bonk turned over the puck on the defensive boards. Philly regained the puck. Time ticked down to four minutes left. On the next shift, Vladar gloved down a Hutson point shot. On the next shift, Vladar turned Dach away with the pad.
With 29.0 seconds left, a harmless-looking shot by Michkov on a 3-on-2 counterattack, produced a fat rebound. Couturier got the puck to Cates, who scored.
Montreal took an icing with 14.9 seconds on the clock. The Flyers held on for the regulation win.
Shots: Flyers 8 (20 overall) - Canadiens 5 (23 overall)
Faceoffs: Flyers 9 (22 overall) - Canadiens 14 (24 overall)
Flyers Starting Lineup
Tyson Foerster — Christian Dvorak – Travis Konecny
Cole Knuble – Noah Cates — Matvei Michkov
Porter Martone – Denver Barkey – Owen Tippett
Trevor Zegras – Sean Couturier — Noel Acciari
Travis Sanheim – Jamie Drysdale
Cam York – Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler – Oliver Bonk
Dan Vladar
[Joseph Woll]
POSTGAME RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)
1. Resiliency
Over the season's first 25 games, the Flyers have scored first just eight times and won a mere four of those games (4-2-2). In 23 matches, the Canadiens had scored first 11 times and won six (6-3-2).
On Saturday, the Flyers struck for a quick lead but Montreal struck right back. The Habs had the better of the overall play. In the second period, the Flyers were opportunistic in building a 3-1 lead despite a territorial edge for Montreal. As the frame moved along, the Flyers started to hem Montreal in on the forecheck and also get transitional chances.
In the third period, Montreal struck twice to tie the game again. The gauntlet was thrown down for Philly to respond again. It wasn't pretty but the Flyers converted their late counterattack into the winning goal.
2. Jamie Drysdale
Drysdale entered the game with five points (2g, 3a) over his previous two games, and 15 points (3g, 12a) over the previous 14 games. On Saturday, he played 21:13 (24 shifts) and blocked two shots.
3. Trevor Zegras
It's been tough sledding in November for Zegras (two points through the first 10 games). On Saturday, the Flyers moved him to the fourth line to start to re-establish the basics. He responded with a small step forward in 18:09 of ice time.
4. Special Teams
The Flyers lost the special teams battle, although it's notable that most of the game was played at even strength. They went 0-for-1 on the power play. They were also 0-for-1 on the penalty kill.