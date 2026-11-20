The Philadelphia Flyers staged a huge comeback to defeat the Ottawa Senators 6-5 in overtime on Thursday evening at Canadian Tire Centre. Travis Konecny, who racked up a four-point game (one goal, three assists), completed the win.
The Flyers also got a two-goal game from Cam York along the way. Philly trailed by scores of 3-1 (second period) and 5-2 (third period) before pulling off their first win beyond regulation this season.
Early in the first period, the teams traded off one goal apiece. A deflection goal by Claude Giroux (5th of the season) was answered by Owen Tippett (PPG, 4th).
The Flyers got off to a sluggish start in the second period, which continued until nearly the end of the frame. For too much of the period, the Flyers stopped moving their feet and started puck watching.
Philly dodged a bullet a couple times but paid the price as Dylan Cozens (5th) restored a lead for the Senators. Later, a Drake Batherson tally (PPG, 12th) opened a two-goal edge. In the final 1:41 of the otherwise dreadful period for Philadelphia, York (1st) cut the deficit to one goal.
In the opening 38 seconds of the third period, the Senators Phil Tomasino (2nd) restored a two-goal advantage. Cozens' second goal of the night (6th of the season) was answered quickly by York's second of the game (2nd) and then by Tyson Foerster (5th). Philly was back to within one goal.
Joseph Woll stopped 21 of 26 shots . Former Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson allowed six goals on just 19 shots.
1ST PERIOD
An early turnover by Sean Couturier did not prove costly. However, Ottawa grabbed a quick lead at 1:44.
Former Flyers captain Giroux won an offensive zone faceoff cleanly. Moments later, he re-directed a Jake Sanderson shot pass into the net at 1:44. Artem Zub got the secondary assist. It was Giroux's 16th point in 15 games against Philly.
The Flyers put back-to-back good forechecking shifts together. At the other end of the ice, Ridley Greig collided with Woll and took a goaltender interference penalty.
The second power play unit started the 5-on-4. Scoring in back-to-back games, Tippett got open in the slot. Receiving a feed from Konecny, Tippett fired home a well-placed shot at 3:52. The secondary assist went to Tyson Foerster.