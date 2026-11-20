The teams trade off scoring chances over the next few shifts. Then the Flyer had a strong forechecking shift. Shots through 16:16 were 7-3 Flyers.

At the other end of the ice, Trevor Zegras broke up a dangerous-looking play from the middle toward the bottom of the circle.

The Flyers had several shifts where they either failed to get pucks in deep or turned it over in their own end. Philly recovered defensively and Woll made a couple saves.

Sanheim made a good defensive play with a stick check on Tyler Boucher.

Porter Martone was called for hooking Mark Greig near the offensive blueline. Ottawa went to the power play at 15:43. A failed PK clearing attempt by Noel Acciari caused some anxious moments.

With one second left in the penalty, Sean Couturier skated toward the net. On the other side of the ice, Jordan Spence interfered with Travis Sanheim. Spence went off at 17:42.

Travis Konecny was not able to get enough wood on a juicy turnover by Ottawa. Ersson made the save. Philly generated good puck movement thereafter but was unable to score.

Shots: Flyers 10 - Senators 8

Faceoffs: Flyers 9 -- Senators 11

2ND PERIOD

Shane Pinto had a scoring opportunity but ran out of room as he skated wide. At the other end, a Couturier shot got blocked. At 1:41, the Senators iced the puck.

Tyler Kleven got away with a borderline interference play on a big hit on Nick Seeler. One shift later, Dylan Cozens had a look at the net and fired high and wide.

Jamie Drysdale got himself out of position behind the net. A centering feed came from Tim Stuzle out to Cozens in the slot. Christian Dvorak failed to help protect the high-danger area, too. This time Cozens made no mistake. The assists went to Stutzle and Fabian Zetterlund at 3:21.

Through 5:25, shots for the period were 5-0 Senators. The Flyers iced the puck at 8:43. Shots were now 7-0 Senators. Soon, the shotless stretch for the Flyers passed 13 minutes of game action.

At 11:11, Drysdale tripped Cozens along the defensive side boards. Ottawa won the first faceoff of the power play and had a scoring chance. Shortly thereafter, Stutlze threaded a cross-ice pass. Batherson buried a one-timer from the left slot. The secondary assist went to Stephen Halliday.

At 13:57, a tussle between Porter Martone and Kleven produced two minutes of 4-on-4 play.

Foerster finally fired the Flyers' first shot on goal of the period, firing a routine right circle blast that Ersson tracked on the other way. At the other end, Matvei Michkov whiffed on a puck and Greig fed Giroux for a quick shot.

Cole Knuble won a forechecking battle against Thomas Chabot.The Flyers took control. At 18:39, York skated the puck to the net and scored on the backhand. The assists went to Drydale and Konecny (second assist of the game). With an empty net behind them, Jamie Drysdale (3rd) forced overtime.

Shots: Flyers 3 (13 overall) - Senators 11 (19 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 9 (18 overall) - Senators 11 (22 overall)

3RD PERIOD

On three successive plays, Travis Sanheim failed to move the puck out of the defensive zone. Batherson fed Tomasino, who scored in close.

Zegras took a needless frustration roughing penalty on Fabian Zetterlund at the 52-second mark. The Flyers killed it off.

Through 3:30, shots were 1-0 Ottawa.

Martone took another roughing penalty at 4:24. The first two shots were back-and-forth exchanges but the third one got called. At 5:13, Halliday was called for an offensive zone cross-check on Dvorak.

During the 4-on-4, Cozen scored his second of the game. Oliver Bonk got poke checked high in the zone. At the other end, Cozens' shot went off Bonk's stick and re-directed. Greig got the other assist.

York made it a two-goal night at 6:25.He was in the right place at the right time as the puck came to him at the left side of the net. The assists at 6:25 went to Noah Cates and Couturier.