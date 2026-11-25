Looking for their fourth straight win, Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers (9-11-6) are in DC on Wednesday to take on Spencer Carbery's Washington Capitals (10-11-1). This is the second of four meetings this season between the Metropolitan Division rivals.

Game time at Capital One Arena is 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP.

Back on October 28, the Flyers lost a 5-2 road decision to the Capitals. Alex Tuch and Jordan Kyrou scored two goals apiece for Washington. Sean Couturier and Matvei Michkov had single tallies for Philadelphia.

Entering Wednesday's game, the Flyers have had a three-night break since their last match. On Saturday in Montreal, the Flyers pulled out a 4-3 road win after Noah Cates (4th goal of the season) scored in the final minute of the third period. Philly also received goals from Christian Dvorak (5th), Denver Barkey (5th) and Rasmus Ristolainen (2nd).

Over their last 10 games, the Flyers have posted points in seven (5-3-2). The Capitals have struggled recently losing five games in a row in regulation and seven of their last 10 (3-7-0).

As with the Flyers, the Capitals have had a three-night respite since their last game. On Saturday, Washington lost a high-scoring affair (7-5) to the Boston Bruins.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch on Wednesday night.

1. Puck management

After a three-night break, the Flyers and Capitals should both feel rested. However, the first game back from a multi-night break can present issues with timing and turnovers. Whichever team manages the puck better on Wednesday will probably win the hockey game.

2, Christian Dvorak

November has been a good month for the centerman. He's pulled into a tie with Trevor Zegras for second on the team scoring leaderboard (five goals, 15 points apiece). Dvorak has four points over his last three games (2g. 2a).

3. Cam York

After a tough start to the season between an injury and on-ice struggles, 25-year-old defenseman York started to find a groove leading into the three-night break in the schedule.

Of late, York has played very well on both sides of the puck. He's shown a quick defensive stick, and been more decisive in his reads. Offensively, he's posted four points in his last four games including the first two-goal game of his NHL career (Nov. 19 in Ottawa).

4. Special Teams

The Flyers ended a power play mini-slump (0-for-13) with a pair of power play tallies against Ottawa last Thursday. On Saturday in Montreal, the Flyers were 0-for-1 on the power play but allowed a goal on their lone penalty killing opportunity of the game.

Overall this season, the Flyers rank 28th on the power play (18.1% success rate) and 18th on the penalty kill (77.2%). The Capitals rank 18th on the power play (22.8 percent) and 21st on the PK (73.9%).

Montreal has struggled on the power play so far this season. They rank 31st on the power play (13.0%) and 14th on the PK (80.2%).