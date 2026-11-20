he 2026-27 campaign marks the 60th season of Philadelphia Flyers hockey. Throughout the season, on every non-game Friday, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com will feature memorable moments from team history.

The late Dale Hawerchuk spent most of his Hockey Hall of Fame career with the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres. He finished up with the Flyers in the second half of the 1995-96 season and full 1996-97 campaign.

Although he was a genuine superstar at his peak -- including seasons of 121 points and 130 points -- Hawerchuk tended to fly under the radar on the national scene. This was the era of Wayne Gretzky and the Edmonton Oilers dynasty and then the rise of Mario Lemieux. Hawerchuk's Jets and Sabres teams were also rans by comparison, through no fault of the player himself.

Hawerchuk had to wait until the tail end of his career, during his time with the Flyers, to play on a top contender. He was still a fine player but battled an ailing hip then eventually ended his career. However, he got the chance to play for the Stanley Cup during the 1996-97 season. The Flyers acquired Hawerchuk from the St. Louis Blues the previous year in a trade for fellow veteran center Craig MacTavish.

With an injured Eric Lindros out of the lineup, the revised top line of Hawerchuk centering John LeClair and Mikael Renberg accounted for four goals in a 7-3 home rout of the Pittsburgh Penguins on November 21, 1996.

On that night, Hawerchuk notched the final hat trick -- and lone Flyers hat trick -- of his stellar career and also assisted on a LeClair goal. Renberg set up the first and third goals Hawerchuk scored.

Philly also got a pair of goals from members of the "Minnesota Line". Trent Klatt scored shorthanded and then assisted on a third period goal by Joel Otto.

For the Flyers portion of his career, Hawerchuk posted 16 goals and 38 assists for 54 points in 67 regular season games. In 29 playoff games as a Flyer, Hawerchuk chipped in five goals and 16 points.

Dale "Ducky" Hawerchuk passed away on August 18, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was 57.