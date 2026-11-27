The Philadelphia Flyers downed the Vancouver Canucks, 5-2, on Black Friday at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Philadelphia swept the two-game season series.

The Flyers dominated the first period in puck possession, faceoffs (12-for-15), timely hits and more. Tyson Foerster (PPG, 6th goal of the season) gave the Flyers an early lead they rode to intermission.

In the second period, Noah Cates (5th) built a 2-0 lead. Closely spaced offsetting tallies from Porter Martone (PPG, 4th) and Flip Hronek made it 3-1 Flyers after an eventful frame.

The third period saw Jake DeBrusk (9th) cut the gap to 3-2 early in the stanza. Travis Konecny (PPG, 5th) restored the two-goal edge. Sean Couturier (ENG, 2nd) added the Flyers' fifth goal.

Dan Vladar stopped 18 of 20 shots to get the victory. Levi Merilainen turned away 22 of 27 shots.

Flyers leading scorer Matvei Michkov missed the game due to an internal team matter. Michael Bunting returned to the Flyers lineup. Additionally, Oliver Bonk exited the lineup in favor of Simon Benoit.

Owen Tippett (upper body injury) was a late scratch after taking part in warmups. The Flyers dressed seven defensemen. David Jiricek dressed for the game, as the team went with 11 forwards.

1ST PERIOD

The Flyers went to the power play first as Paul Cotter hooked Jamie Drysdale. With 14 seconds left on the 5-on-4, the Flyers countered and scored. David Jirickek started the transition. Foerster accepted a pass from Travis Konecny and sniped a goal from the deep slot. The assists went to Konecny and Jiricek at 4:55.