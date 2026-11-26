Washington got the goal right back at 3:33. Washington won an offensive zone faceoff. After a carom off the end boards and a little chip pass, Leonard (six-game point streak) finished it off. The assists went to Alex Tuch and Matt Roy.

Porter Martone tripped Aliaksei Protas at 4:03. The Flyers had a few nervous moments but killed off the penalty. Shots were 3-2 Capitals.

Tom Wilson attempted to hit Matvei Michkov, who bumped him back at 7:43. Michkov received a very marginal roughing penalty. Washington went to its second power play. Cam York erased a failed Dvorak clearing attempt with a clutch shot block.

After the Flyers turned a puck over and got turnstiled by Cole Hutson, Woll stopped a shot from the left circle. Shots were 6-2 Capitals.

Barkey ran over Pierre-Luc Dubois and then set up a one-timer from the left flank for Porter Martone. Martone missed the mark.

At 16:00, Cole Knuble had a point blank rebound off a Noah Cates shot. Thompson made the stop. At the other end, the Flyers escaped a Michkov giveaway up the middle on what turned into a long defensive zone shift.

Porter Martone had a 2-on-1 opportunity but indecision and a blocked shot attempt saw the chance go awry.

Shots: Flyers 5 - Capitals 9

Faceoffs: Flyers 11 - Capitals 8

2nd Period

Protas broke in alone on Woll as he split Travis Sanheim and Rasmus Ristolainen. Woll made the save.

Off a clean Flyers offensive faceoff win, Thompson snared a Tippett shot.

Michkov lost a puck battle and took a hooking minor at 2:21. Woll stoned Dubois on a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle. Later, Sean Couturier prevented a near goal for Dylan Strome. The game remained tied at 1-1.

The Capitals were guilty of too many men on the ice at 5:48. Thompson denied a Foerster one timer from the left circle. Drysdale broke up a short-handed 2-on-1. Protas took a cross-checking penalty. The Flyers went to 5-on-3 for 36 seconds.

Three straight Michkov shot attempts got blocked. Later, Martone was unable to score on a one-timer. The power play was lost.

After a lengthy delayed call, Washington went to their fourth power play at 12:02. Martone went for slashing. Woll stopped a Leonard one-timer. Finally, the Caps grabbed a lead at 13:13. Hutson skated into the top of the left circle and snapped a shot over the glove and under the crossbar. The assists went to Tuch and Leonard.

Woll lost the puck behind the net on a puck-handling miscue. Ivan Miroshnichenko claimed it, and Jenner tapped in the center feed from the doorstep at 18:17.

The Flyers went back to the power play at 18:17. Wilson went off for high sticking.

Shots: Flyers 11 (16 overall) - Capitals 12 (21 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 10 (21 overall) - Capitals 10 (19 overall)

3rd Period

The Flyers failed to score on the carryover power play.

At 1:59, Ristolainen found open space down to the circle. Konecny found him with a cross-ice pass. Ristolainen buried the shot to the short side. Foerster got the secondary assist.