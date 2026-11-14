Dr. Gary Dorshimer, long-time team physician, passes away

A statement from Chairman & CEO and Flyers Governor, Dan Hilferty:

We are deeply saddened to hear the passing of team physician, Dr. Gary Dorshimer, today. Dr. Dorshimer took exceptional care of our players and their families, coaches and entire staff over the span of several decades and was always on call whenever the team needed him.

His combination of wit and humor always brought a smile to the countless number of athletes in the city that he treated and helped perform at their best. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and Executive Medical Director of Penn Personalized Care, Dr. Dorshimer not only treated but took the extra time to get to know and comfort every patient he saw during a career which spanned over 40 years.

He will be truly missed by all that knew him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Deborah, and son Geoff, during this incredibly difficult time.