Under the Microscope KJ Sauer

KJ Sauer -- C

Selected: 5th Round, 136nd overall

Listed Height: 6-foot-3

Listed Weight: 203 pounds

Shoots: Right

2025-26 team: Lincoln Stars (USHL)

2025-26 RS stats: 5 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 PTS, 30 PIM

2026 PO Stats: 8 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 PT, 10 PIM

The skinny: Minnesota High School standout (Andover High School) is headed next season for the Western Hockey League's Edmonton Oil Kings. Sauer is a big, aggressive forward who plays a physical game.

2025-26 review: Sauer posted 25 points and 42 penalty minutes in 15 high school games. He spent the rest of the season with the USHL's Lincoln Stars.

KJ Sauer on his recovery path from a torn PCL: "It took about five or six months (on the front end, April to January). Did therapy. Feel good now."

Usage Pattern: Sauer has shown he could play a top-nine role for his teams so far in his development. He loves to get in on the forecheck and create havoc.