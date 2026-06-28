Flyers Announce 2026 Development Camp Roster and Schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers today announced the roster and schedule for the club’s 2026 Development Camp, which will be held between Monday, June 29 to Friday, July 3 at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, N.J., according to General Manager Daniel Briere.



The Flyers Player Development Staff, led by Director of Player Development, Riley Armstrong and his staff, along with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms coaches will lead the on-ice sessions.



A total of 41 players are expected to attend development camp and will be split into three groups for on ice power skating and skill sessions and two teams for games and practices: Team Briere and Team Jones. All six of the Flyers draftees from the 2026 NHL Draft, including Maksim Sokolovskii (27th overall) is scheduled to attend. A complete camp roster is attached.

The camp will feature a scrimmage on Thursday, July 2 at 6:00 p.m. and will conclude with a three-on-three tournament on Friday, July 3 at 10:00 a.m. All on ice sessions are free and open to the public. Players will be available to media each day upon request.

On Wednesday, July 1, all Flyers fans are invited to The Franklin Institute for an autograph session with the players participating in development camp. Players will appear from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to meet fans and sign autographs, but fans are encouraged to come as early as 2:00 p.m. to enjoy Flyers activations, including appearances by Gritty, the Flyers Ice Team, and more. Fans will need to purchase a museum ticket for admission to the event at here.