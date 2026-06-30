Martone showing ‘maturity,’ leadership at Flyers development camp

19-year-old forward accepts invitation from GM after helping Philadelphia end playoff drought 

Porter Martone PHI celebrating goal

© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Porter Martone made an impact during his short stint with the Philadelphia Flyers this season, but the 19-year-old forward doesn't believe he's earned anything when training camp opens in September.

"I got a jumpstart when I got to come in at the end of the season, but there's still a team to make and a job to earn," Martone said Monday during the first day of Flyers development camp. "My mindset this offseason is to come earn a job on this team and just be an important part of this team next year."

Martone had an important role upon his arrival. The No. 6 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, he signed a three-year, entry-level contract March 29, made his debut two days later and had 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 32 shots on goal in nine regular-season games to help Philadelphia (43-27-12) reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019-20.

He carried that strong play into the postseason with five points (two goals, three assists) in 10 games. Martone became the first teenager in NHL history to score the game-winning goal in his first two career playoff games, doing so in Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"You saw the kind of steps that we made, got playoffs back to Philadelphia, but I think there's something more," Martone said. "It's something I'm excited to bring, a full season of what I can do to help this team in any little way.

“But first is just taking it day by day, getting better throughout the summer and coming to camp and earn a job on this team."

PHI@PIT, Gm 1: Martone increases Flyers' lead late in 3rd period

Flyers general manger Daniel Briere said he's impressed -- but not surprised -- about Martone's mindset.

"It's a maturity," Briere said. "It's a guy that gets it. It's a guy that's committed to not skipping steps. He showed that just by going to college (Michigan State) last year, rounding out his complete game. To me, it's a guy that has a plan in place and he wants to push it as far as he can, and he knows what needs to be done.

"He had an NHL dream, and he's taken all the steps to get there and not just to play in the NHL, but to be the best he can be."

Martone felt the next step in the process was attending development camp and going through the same off-ice workouts and power skating drills with Philadelphia’s prospects.

"I think I can improve at everything," Martone said. "I think a big thing for me is just really building to that power forward that I want to be and need to be. I think a big thing about development camp is just picking the brains of all the personnel around here. You've got some former Stanley Cup champions, just being able to talk to them, have those open conversations and just continue through the summer building that stamina.

“I think I really found something that works for me and what makes my body feel well, so stick to that program and I'll be ready for (training) camp."

Flyers director of player development Riley Armstrong said he noticed some improvement on the first day of drills.

"I think his legs, just seeing him out here doing the power skating, he has a little bit more of an explosive step compared to what he had coming out of junior hockey (in 2024-25)," Armstrong said. "Those are things that he needs to keep improving for him to be more successful at this level. Once he gets his foot speed going and his ability to have tight turns and come out of turns with more speed, it's just going to make him a way better player."

Another benefit to having Martone in camp is a leadership element; he's one of three playoff regulars this season participating, along with forwards Alex Bump and Denver Barkey. Martone, who also played for Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, could have skipped development camp and focused on training camp, but he felt it was important to be here this week.

"I think I could use my learned experiences and my experience in the playoffs and at the end of the (season) there with the Flyers to help everyone here," he said. "I still might be younger than some guys, but I think that's valuable for me to come back here, be a leader, kind of show them what's it like being a Philadelphia Flyer, and I think that's something that's great, how we've got a lot of guys who played NHL games and are back here for development camp."

It's a welcome presence for Flyers prospects.

"It's awesome to have those type of guys here," said forward Jack Nesbitt, the No. 12 pick of the 2025 draft who is attending his second development camp. "I got to spend some time with them, came a couple days early, and we went down and watched the (2026 NHL) Draft, stuff like that. So, it's good they're here to teach the young guys that are coming in what it's like and stuff like that. So yeah, it's good to have them."

Briere said he suggested it as an option for Martone and Philadelphia’s other NHL-experienced players to attend development camp and was happy they took him up on the offer because of what it means now and potentially the future.

"It's amazing for us," he said. "One of the things that are always said at those development camps, and I lived it myself, the guys speaking in the front are usually ex-NHL players. ... And those guys are always saying, well, I used to sit there; I used to be on one of those chairs and now I'm talking to you. But now you have guys that are sitting amongst them that they're the same age, and we used to say that to them just a year ago, and now they're really sitting with them.

“I think it goes a long way for the other players, seeing that it's real. The guy sitting beside me has played some games, has had an impact in the NHL already. I want to be like him. The impact these players can have on the rest of the group I think is tremendous."

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