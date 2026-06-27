Under the Microscope: Max Laatikainen

The Finnish defenseman is the youngest player in this year's draft class.

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By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

Max Laatikainen -- D

Selected: 7th Round, 213th overall

Listed Height: 5-foot-11
Listed Weight: 185 pounds

Shoots: Right

2025-26 team: Espoo/ Espoo Jr (Liiga/ U20)

2025-26 U20 stats: 22 GP,  3 G, 8 A, 11 PTS
2026 Liiga Stats: 6 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 PTS

The skinny: Youngest player in the Draft (born one day before qualification deadline). Suffered a season ending injury but should be fine. Returned to play five games (1g, 1a) for Team Finland at the U18 Worlds.

2025-26 review:  He saw time at three different levels and handled the adjustments well. 

Usage Pattern: The smooth-skating Finn moves the puck efficiently and brings offensive upside to the table.

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