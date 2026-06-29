Flyers Announce Qualifying Offers

The Philadelphia Flyers made the following announcements today regarding Qualifying offers, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

The Flyers have extended Qualifying Offers to the following players – as a result, the club will retain their negotiating rights.

D – Jamie Drysdale

D – Hunter McDonald

F – Nikita Grebenkin

F – Trevor Zegras

The Flyers did not Qualify the following players:

D – Artem Guryev

D – Christian Kyrou

F – Karsen Dorwart

F – Brett Harrison

F – Tucker Robertson

F – Philip Tomasino