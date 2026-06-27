Under the Microscope: Czech Goaltenders

Martin Psohlavec -- G

Selected: 2nd Round, 62nd overall

Listed Height: 6-foot-5

Listed Weight: 183 pounds

2025-26 team: Karlovy Vary Jr. (Czech Jr)

2025-26 RS stats: 42 GP, 31-11-0, 1.92 GAA, .922 SV%

The skinny: Tall, lanky goaltender takes away the top part of the net. Dominated the Czech junior league, including eight shutouts. Also played very well for Team Czechia at the U18 Worlds (3-1-0, 1.68 GAA, .928 SV%)

2025-26 review: The huge Czech netminder also went 5-3-0 in playoff action,with a 1.78 GAA and three shutouts.

Analyst Steven Ellis: "Scouts are impressed with his hands... He really boosted his value at the (U18s) tournament.

Marek Sklenicka -- G

Selected: 4th Round, 120th overall

Listed Height: 6-foot-3

Listed Weight: 170 pounds

2025-26 team: Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

2025-26 RS stats: 42 GP, 20-12-6, 3.21 GAA, .902 SV%

2026 PO stats: 4 GP, 1-2-1, 3.67 GAA, .913 SV%

The skinny: Tall goalie had some strong stretches for the Thunderbirds. Good footwork and athletic reflexes.

2025-26 review: The big Czech netminder was a teammate of Martin Psohlavec at the U18 Worlds (2-1-0, 1.91 GAA, .921 SV%).