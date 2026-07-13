Gritty Celebrates Another Year Of Chaos With ‘It My Birthday Party’ Gritty 5K presented by Penn Medicine

Gritty and Flyers Charities announce the return of the Gritty 5K presented by Penn Medicine.

25FCH203 GRITTY 5K SAVE THE DATE WEBSITE GRAPHICS_2568x1444_V1
By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

Warm up your vocal cords and dust off your sneakers! Today, Gritty and Flyers Charities announced the return of the Gritty 5K presented by Penn Medicine, hitting the streets on Saturday, September 26 ahead of the Flyers vs. Capitals preseason game at 5 p.m.

Lace up and get ready for the most chaotic birthday party in Philadelphia. Gritty is celebrating another trip around the sun the only way he knows how—with a 5K packed with mayhem, surprises, and plenty of chaos. Runners, walkers, and Gritizens of all ages will make their way through a 3.1-mile course looping through FDR Park before returning to the Xfinity Mobile Arena Complex for the ultimate birthday celebration.

The party kicks off before the race at FanFest, where participants can “Get Grittified with West Pharmaceutical Services” with face paint, orange boas, party gear, and other festive touches. Along the course, participants can expect the unexpected with new birthday-themed activations, as well as the return of fan favorites such as Karaoke Stop, the legendary Stop & Listen to 95, a visit to Gritty’s Chaos Corner and plenty of hotdogs, cake, and more. After crossing the finish line, the celebration continues at FanFest with the renowned Best in Fur costume contest, where the boldest, weirdest, and most outrageous Gritty-inspired looks will compete for prizes. 

“When Gritty throws a birthday party, you know it’s not going to be your average celebration,” said Blair Listino, Chair of Flyers Charities and Flyers Alternate Governor. “Whether you're running, walking, or just embracing the madness, it’s all about having a great time while supporting a great cause.”

Registration is NOW open with special early bird pricing of $55 available for the first 48 hours. In-person registration includes a brand-new T-shirt, finisher’s medal, a ticket to a select Flyers home game, and a ticket to stay for the Flyers September 26 preseason game. Kids 12 and under can register for $50. 

Can’t Make it to Broad Street?

The 2026 Gritty 5K offers both in-person and virtual race options so fans everywhere can join the fun. Learn more at runsignup.com/Gritty5K.

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