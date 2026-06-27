Under the Microscope: Brek Liske

Liske has emerged as a well-rounded defenseman at the Western Hockey League level.

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By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

Brek Liske -- D

Selected: 2nd Round, 53rd overall

Listed Height: 6-foot-2
Listed Weight: 190 pounds

Shoots: Right

2025-26 team: Everett Silvertips (WHL)

2025-26 RS stats: 52 GP,  7 G, 17  A, 24 PTS, 20 PIM, +36
2026 PO Stats: 18 GP, 4 G, 13 A, 17 PTS, 13 PIM, +25

The skinny: The suburban Winnipeg native has improved steadily over his two full WHL seasons. Liske has emerged as a well-rounded defenseman at the Western Hockey League level. He makes quick decisions and prides himself on attention to detail.

2025-26 review: Liske moved up the draft rankings steadily in the second half of the season. He took even another step forward in the playoffs, finding a heretofore new offensive level to his game for the WHL championship winning Silvertips.

Usage Pattern: Liske was already a lineup regular heading into the 2025-26 season but became an all-situations mainstay by the time he was done. In the process, he boosted his stock from a projected middle-round prospect to a second round near-lock.

Game strengths: Liske is not a spectacular talent in one particular area but has become above-average in many different facets. He plays a disciplined and efficient style of hockey, with and without the puck. Not a crusher but he competes.

Opportunities for improvement: There are opportunities to add size and continue to add to his repertoire.

Notable: Liske is a life-long Flyers fan, stemming from his father, Lonnie. As a youngster he visited Philly to take in a Flyers game and a practice. He met then head coach Dave Hakstol and got an autographed stick from defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere. His favorite player was Claude Giroux.

Brek Liske on being drafted by the Flyers: "My dad has maybe 30 Flyers jerseys. At least five out here on the deck. The Flyers staff know my dad was a crazy Flyers fan. He has an Orange Jeep with a Flyers."

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