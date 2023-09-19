What is a Flex Plan?
Flex Plans FAQ
A Flex Plan is a customizable ticket package that allows you to select the games you want to attend this upcoming season, as well as choose where you would like to sit. Flex plans must be a minimum of 5 games, but there is no maximum number of games you can select!
Are there any Flyers game restrictions when purchasing a Flex Plan?
There are no restrictions when selecting games.
How much do Flex Plans cost?
Pricing varies depending on what games you want to attend, and where you want to sit.
When and how do I access my tickets?
Prior to the Flyers season, your tickets will be loaded to your online account manager to access & transfer fully digitally via Ticketmaster.
Can I purchase a plan now and cancel at a later date?
Flyers ticket plans have a no cancellation policy once a purchase has been completed.
What if I'm unsure about making a purchase or have additional questions?
We'd love to help! You may click the "Chat with a Rep" button to chat with an agent, the "Request Info" button to receive a call/email later, or call us directly during business hours at 215.218.7825.