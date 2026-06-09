Flyers Announce Development Camp Signing Event at The Franklin Institute

As part of the 2026 Flyers Development camp, the team invites all fans to an autograph session with its top prospects and newest draftees at the Franklin Institute on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. The prospects will appear from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., but fans are encouraged to come as early as 2:00 p.m. to enjoy Flyers activations, including appearances by Gritty, the Flyers Ice Team, and more!

Fans will need to purchase a museum ticket for admission to the event. Tickets include general museum access in addition to access to the Flyers signing and can be purchased now at tickets.fi.edu.

Flyers Development Camp will open on June 29 at Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, NJ, where all on-ice activities will be open to the public. See below for the complete list of key dates for the offseason:

Monday, June 29: The club will open up their annual Development Camp with first on-ice sessions beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, NJ.

The club will open up their annual Development Camp with first on-ice sessions beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, NJ. Friday, July 3: Final day of Flyers Development Camp.

Final day of Flyers Development Camp. Friday, September 11: Flyers to open 2026 Rookie Camp.

Saturday, September 12: Game 1 – Flyers-Rangers Rookie Series (7:05 p.m. at PPL Center)

Game 1 – Flyers-Rangers Rookie Series (7:05 p.m. at PPL Center) Sunday, September 13: Game 2 – Flyers-Rangers Rookie Series (5:05 p.m. at PPL Center)