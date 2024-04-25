Wolf Shines In Game 1 Win For Wranglers

Game 1 of the Wranglers-Roadrunners first-round series can be dubbed The Dustin Wolf Show.

The Flames prospect was absolutely spectacular in the 2-0 victory in Tucson, making 46 saves in his fifth career AHL postseason shutout.

"Probably the best I've ever seen Dustin play for us," head coach Trent Cull said afterwards.

"It's almost hard to believe some of the saves he was making there today, to keep us in (the game), keep us in those situations. I think it's awesome, I think it's just great. Like we've said, we didn't want giving ourselves that much opportunity to be (penalty) killing and giving them that much opportunity on the powerplay. But having Wolfie back there just solidifies us. It puts a lot of confidence in our group."

The Wranglers took six minor penalties in the victory, with three coming in the first 15 minutes of the game, but Wolf stood tall throughout the evening and stopped 15 shots in the first period, 15 in the middle frame, and closed out the night with 16 saves in the third period.