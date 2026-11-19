Zach Whitecloud understands his duty as a role model.

On the ice, he’s part of the Flames leadership group, counted upon in big moments and leaned upon as the lone player on the roster with a Stanley Cup on his resume.

But so, too, he leans into his role as a leader off the ice. And since arriving in Calgary via trade in January, Whitecloud has been a constant presence in the community, lending his time to help enrich lives.

A good portion of that work comes within Southern Alberta’s First Nations communities. And as the Flames prepare for their Indigenous Celebration game Thursday against the Minnesota Wild (GET TICKETS), Whitecloud - a member of the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation in Manitoba - is taking time to reflect on the importance of representation, and the importance of giving back.

"I think for a lot of the surrounding communities and the kids, a lot of them only get to see you on TV,” the Flames defenceman said during a post-practice conversation last week. ”So getting out to the communities, partnering with our ball hockey program through the Flames Foundation, HEROS Hockey and the First Nations Health Consortium, we get to bring a program to schools that, you know, otherwise wouldn't have that opportunity or the resources to do so.

“I’ve been going out and playing ball hockey and delivering this equipment, leaving them with an experience that whether they enjoy the game or not, I think it's just a chance to see someone that has a similar last name, looks like you and is out in the community and see that you're real. And it makes a big difference, too, when they find out that you're just a normal, real person and they get to resonate with that.

“It really makes a bigger difference than I think a lot of people and myself can imagine. So I try to do that consistently, make sure I'm involved and I have that privilege to be involved, too, which is exciting.”