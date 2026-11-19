1. Building Off The Bay

Tuesday's 5-2 win in San Jose was one of the Flames' best performances of the 2026-27 season. Confidence with the puck, commitment without it; all in all, a perfect capper to the team's three-game California road swing.

Now comes the hard(er) part. As these game days continue to arrive quickly and furiously.

The Minnesota Wild sit second-overall in the NHL with 36 points, and only three regulation defeats, but one of those setbacks came less than a month ago inside the Scotiabank Saddledome, as Minnesota makes its final trip beneath the Saddle on Indigenous Celebration night this evening. GET TICKETS

That 2-1 victory in late October saw Calgary put up another solid effort and this evening, more of the same is sure to be on the menu if the Flames are to make it 2-2 against their guests from the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Head Coach Ryan Huska pointed to a renewed assertiveness in his side's checking game as a key to success Tuesday in San Jose and for the most part, he got just that.

"I thought we were much better. Like, there was stretches where we didn't give them - really - that much at all," he said post-game Tuesday. "A couple times, we call it self-inflicted, some chances against, but I thought for the most part, the guys did a really good job."

One of those 'guys' was Jonathan Castagna. The rookie centreman had a night to remember inside SAP Center, one which he surely looked back fondly upon as the team set a course northward Wednesday morning.

Two goals - his first two in the NHL - and a defensive performance that caught Huska's attention perhaps more than his work at the other end of the rink.

"He's a very hard working young man, and I think that's the one biggest thing about him," Huska said of the young pivot. "He gets rewarded for the goals tonight, but coaches, and I think his teammates, probably too, they remember a thing like the back-check, where he's able to strip Celebrini from a pretty good shooting area that he probably - if Wolfie doesn't make a big save on - he likely scores on those.

"So those are the things that I think he takes a lot of pride in. Goals aside, he played a really good game."

Still, though, that moment of putting puck in goal for the first time as an NHLer was pretty sweet, even if Castagna referred to the whole sequence of events as a blur.

His teammates sure didn't.

"They were spraying me with water pretty good, and I was trying not to smile and keep it cool, but it was a pretty special moment," Castagna said Tuesday night. "I think I was smiling ear-to-ear.

"It's really nice to finally get one in the back of the net, but to also see the reaction from the guys ... it was heartwarming."

Another milestone, another positive development in what's quickly become The Winter Of George.

And the way Castagna is going, not even a switch to cotton uniforms could keep him off this roster as the second quarter of the campaign begins in earnest.

"Sometimes when you take a lot of pride in your checking game and you do things right away from the puck, it often leads to offence," Huska noted. "And guys don't always understand that. I think (for Castagna), it's the other way around, I think he's got a really good handle on what he needs to do as a player to stay in the NHL.

"When he does that, he's gonna give himself opportunities to score. He does things the right way."