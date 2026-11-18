The Turning Point:

San Jose opened the scoring on an Adam Gaudette marker 3:53 into the game, just seconds after Zach Whitecloud was released from the penalty box for an early holding minor.

But after that, the Flames took control of the game. In fact, it took only 76 seconds for Calgary to equalize and thanks to Matt Coronato and Joel Farabee, they did so in style.

On an odd-man rush, Coronato carried down the right wing and despite having an open shot from the circle, deferred to Farabee who in turn, returned the favour with a crisp tape-to-tape pass allowing Coronato to bang home his fifth goal of the season past a twisted-and-turned Yaroslav Askarov.

From there, the Flames surrendered only three shots on goal over the final 14:51 of the first period, grabbing a 2-1 lead in the final minute of play when Martin Pospisil's back-hander from the left circle fooled Askarov and went in.