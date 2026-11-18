The Sea Was Angry That Day:
What a night to remember for Jonathan Castagna!
In career NHL game No. 19, the young centreman potted his first National Hockey League marker, slapping a knee-high rebound into the yawning cage 4:15 into the third period to give the Flames a 4-1 lead.
The puck will be a keepsake, the clip will be shared in all the family and friend group chats, and for Castagna, a new career milestone was unlocked on his tally, set up by linemates Aydar Suniev and Maxim Tsyplakov.
Since being recalled - and becoming a mainstay on the Calgary fourth line and penalty kill - Castagna has done everything the right way at both ends of the ice. Take his play in the second period, for instance, when Castagna hurriedly tracked back into the defensive zone, lifting Macklin Celebrini's stick at the last possible second to prevent a grade-A scoring chance from the slot.
Cheers to 'George,' who becomes the third Flame to record their first NHL goal through the first 22 games of the season (Suniev and William Stromgren, who also tallied his first big-league marker at SAP Center, are the others).