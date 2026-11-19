The Flames kick off a two-game homestand this evening when they host the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 p.m. MDT.
Tickets are available HERE.
As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka
Maxim Tsyplakov - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev
DEFENCE
Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley