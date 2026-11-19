The Flames kick off a two-game homestand this evening when they host the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 p.m. MDT.

Tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka

Maxim Tsyplakov - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley