The Cali road swing draws to a close tonight as the Flames battle the Sharks for the second meeting of the season, with puck drop at 9 p.m. ABT.
Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast, with radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.
As per the lines used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka
Maxim Tsyplakov - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev
DEFENCE
Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf