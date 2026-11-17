The Cali road swing draws to a close tonight as the Flames battle the Sharks for the second meeting of the season, with puck drop at 9 p.m. ABT.

Sportsnet will carry the television broadcast, with radio coverage provided by QR Calgary.

As per the lines used during morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Martin Pospisil - Ryan Strome

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Adam Klapka

Maxim Tsyplakov - Jonathan Castagna - Aydar Suniev

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton - Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf