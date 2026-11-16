For Ben Jones, the early success has been a product of experience, confidence and finding his game.
The veteran forward has wasted no time making his mark since returning to the Wranglers, consistently providing an offensive spark and establishing himself as one of the team's leading producers.
Heading into the Nov. 14 matchup, Jones was leading the American Hockey League in goals, a testament to the chemistry, confidence and understanding of his game that have come together early in the season.
"I think I've found some chemistry with a couple of guys that has worked out. Our powerplay has been clicking at times, which has obviously helped as well," said Jones.
"It comes with some fortunate bounces at times and some good plays by other people, so I think it's just been one of those things where things just seem to be going in right now."
While the offensive production has been noticeable, Jones' success is also a reflection of the development that has taken place since his first stint with the organization.
Now a more experienced player, Jones returns to Calgary with valuable NHL experience under his belt after spending the previous two seasons with the Minnesota Wild organization.
During that time, he appeared in nearly 60 NHL games, an opportunity that helped him further establish his identity as a player and understand what it takes to be successful at the professional level.
"I don't know if there have been any specific changes. I think it's just learning and building off the last couple of years I had in Minnesota, being fortunate to play a decent amount of games in the NHL and building off that confidence," he said.
"Just feeling good out there, finding my game and knowing what that is and what I need to do to be successful has been a big part of it."
That added experience has allowed Jones to play with a different level of confidence, particularly when it comes to making decisions with the puck.
When he first arrived in Calgary, Jones was still finding his footing at the professional level, with limited NHL experience to draw from. Now, with a more established understanding of his game, he's able to trust his instincts and make plays with greater conviction.
"When I was in Calgary the first time, I was a decent amount younger with very limited NHL experience," he shared.
"Playing nearly 60 games over the last two years really solidified for me what I need to do to be successful and the player that I am.
"It gave me that extra bit of confidence to maybe hold on to the puck a little bit longer, feel like I can make that extra read and just be able to feel good with the puck a little bit longer."
That confidence has translated into production, but it has also allowed Jones to take on another important responsibility within the Wranglers dressing room.
With nearly 500 pro games to his name, the veteran has experienced the many different challenges that come with a professional hockey career. From the excitement of an NHL call-up to navigating the ups and downs of a long season, Jones understands the importance of having experienced voices within a group.
After serving as captain at the American League level last season, he brings that perspective to a Wranglers team with plenty of young talent looking to establish themselves.
"I think we have a very good leadership group here, with a lot of guys who can pull from their own experiences," he explained.
"For myself, I was the captain in the American League last year and was fortunate to play 30-some-odd games in the NHL.
"I've been through a lot of different things, whether it's getting called up, getting sent down, winning streaks or losing streaks. I like to think I've seen a lot going through this league for nearly 500 games."
For Jones, being able to share those experiences is something he doesn't take for granted, particularly with a younger group working through the challenges of a professional season.
It's a role that has been shaped in part by the players and leaders he's had the opportunity to learn from throughout his own career.
Recent Games
● L 3-2 at Henderson (Nov. 14)
● W 3-2 at Henderson (Nov. 12)
● W 4-2 at Bakersfield (Nov. 10)
● L 6-4 at Colorado (Nov. 7)
Upcoming Games
● Nov. 17 vs Coachella Valley @ 7 p.m. - GET TICKETS, WATCH, LISTEN FREE
● Nov. 18 vs Coachella Valley @ 7 p.m. - GET TICKETS, WATCH, LISTEN FREE
● Nov. 21 at Laval @ 2 p.m. - WATCH, LISTEN FREE
● Nov. 22 at Laval @ 2 p.m. - WATCH, LISTEN FREE
One-Timers
● Rory Kerins notched his 200th AHL game on Nov. 14
● Mike Benning played his 200th AHL game on Nov. 14
● Luke Philp is set to play his 300th AHL game at home on Nov. 17