But the path from an 18-year-old making his professional debut to an established leader in the organization has been anything but overnight.

Looking back on his first taste of professional hockey in 2021, Kerins remembers stepping onto the ice at a practice rink in Winnipeg, surrounded by a veteran group that helped make his introduction to the AHL a memorable one.

"I just remember being pretty fast, and in the small rink, it felt like a lot for me. I think I was 18 at the time, but I just remember all the good guys we had on that team," said Kerins.

"Obviously, Gal (Alex Gallant) was there, Justin Kirkland and Philp (Luke Philp) were there. We had a lot of good guys on that team, and it was a lot of fun that year, even though I only got to play three or four games."

While those first few appearances offered a glimpse into the professional game, the years since have brought a different level of confidence and understanding to Kerins' game.

With 200 AHL games now under his belt, he recognizes the importance of experience and the adjustments that come with learning to compete at the professional level.

"Just getting older and playing more professional hockey helps. Just learning the pro game," he explained.

"I think I'm probably a lot faster than I was when I was 18, and I probably have a bit more confidence than I did back then. Those are probably the two biggest things. It's been a long journey."

One of the biggest adjustments came in learning that success at the professional level requires more than simply putting up points.

After an offensively productive junior career, Kerins quickly discovered that translating that production to the AHL meant finding different ways to contribute.

"In junior, I was a bit of a different player. I think I was very perimeter, making a lot of plays outside the slot and not getting to the hard areas on the ice," he said.

"For me, you just kind of realize there are different ways that you can be effective and different ways you can help a team and still score."

That realization helped shape the more direct style of play he brings to the ice today.

"I feel like now I'm pretty direct with my game, and I get to the net quite a bit and do some damage there. I still like to think I can score and put up points, but just in a different way," nodded Kerins.

"It took a while to realize that, but I'm happy I did."

The adjustment didn't happen overnight, either. Kerins points to his second professional season as a turning point in his confidence, recalling a stretch when he was initially left out of the lineup before making the most of his opportunity.

After sitting out the first six or seven games, he returned to the lineup and put together a 12-game point streak, providing an important reminder of what he could accomplish at the level.

"I don't think you can ever get comfortable at this level, but I think comfortable is the wrong word," he said.

"I think just knowing what I can do, probably my second year, I got in and went on a little bit of a point streak for 12 games and was really playing good hockey.

"That little stretch of games gave me a lot of confidence to know that I can still do this at this level. That's definitely something I look back on and think, 'Hey, I can do this.'"

And while consistency and development have been important parts of his journey, Kerins has also developed a knack for delivering when the stakes are high.

Whether it's a game-winner or a timely goal in the postseason, he's found ways to make an impact in some of the biggest moments.

One that stands out came during the Wranglers' playoff series against the Coachella Valley Firebirds, when Kerins scored with just 10 seconds remaining to force overtime.