1. Reset And Recharge

Monday was an off-day for the Flames in the Bay Area, ahead of Tuesday's road trip finale against the Sharks.

A chance for the team to hit the reset button following a disappointing outing Sunday evening in Anaheim, and refocus their efforts on finishing this three-game, California swing with a winning record.

It was only 15 days ago that Calgary last visited the SAP Center, collecting a 2-1 victory over the hometown Sharks in another hometown masterpiece from goaltender Dustin Wolf.

For forward Ryan Strome, the plan now is to make sure Sunday's setback to the Ducks was an aberration.

"You want to have a positive trip. It would have been nice to get one tonight, win two in a row to start the trip, but you've got to move forward," he said shortly after collecting an assist in Sunday's loss. "It's important to kind of get past this one, get recovered, get rest, and be ready to go. I mean, the games are going to come fast and furious before Christmas, just try to keep moving along here.

"I thought, you know, all things considered the last little while, we've been moving in the right direction. We've got to try to get a little streak here."

Mikael Backlund had the lone Calgary marker Sunday evening at Honda Center, a moment of brilliance that saw the veteran centre split the Anaheim defence and snap a puck past the glove hand of goalie Ville Husso after accepting a head-man pass from Matvei Gridin.

And he, too, reinforced the need for his group to get back to basics.

"We've just gotta get back to our team game, we know we can be a lot better," the Flames captain said Sunday. "So, we've got to get back to that. At times, we're passing up shots and we were just giving up too much.

"We know against a team like San Jose, we got to have to tidy up and play more direct. play to our style."

The team made one transaction Monday, assigning forward William Stromgren to the AHL's Wranglers. The Swedish winger had two goals in six appearances since being recalled, including his first NHL marker - a game-winner - in San Jose Nov. 2.