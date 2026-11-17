The surgery Huberdeau had is somewhat of a rarity, and he did reach out to fellow NHLers Yanni Gourde and Patrick Kane, who both had it done, for advice and chats during his recovery.

“We took more time,” said Huberdeau. “It’s hard with this surgery because there’s not really a lot of data, not a lot of guys that had done it. I know (Yanni) Gourde did it and he came back pretty quick, actually like five months, so for me it was a longer time - everybody’s different, I think. I just felt like I needed some practice and I think coming back here is going to help me a little bit.

“I feel good. I mean, I’ve been feeling good for a little bit but I think that was the goal: feel better and eventually play a game in the NHL.”

Huberdeau felt he had no choice but to opt for the surgery given the pain he had been suffering through.

“I mean, the last year (before the surgery) I had so much pain in the hip, before games, after games, even on days off,” he said. “At some point, you’re kinda (thinking that) it’s fun to play hockey but you got to think about the future and stuff, and I thought that was a good decision for me to get that done and since the surgery, I got no pain (now).”

Of course, the recovery – both physical and mental – from an operation like the one he had isn’t easy.

“I think just ups and downs,” said Huberdeau, when asked about the toughest part. “You don’t even know are you going to come back? Are you going to be as good as before, better than before, not as good? Things always going through your mind. There were some points it was hurting a lot and you’re like, OK, well is it going to be like this for the rest of my life. So, a lot of thoughts.

“Then I talked to Cools,” joked Huberdeau, referring to now famous teammate Devin Cooley, known for all his great uplifting soundbites after games. “And everything was good.”

All the way down in California, where the Flames wrap up a three-game road trip against the Sharks tonight in San Jose (9 p.m. ABT, Sportsnet), his teammates weighed in on the news of the day.

“Yeah, I mean he’s the best teammate,” said Matt Coronato. “We can’t wait to have him back. I know he’s really excited to get going and he’s worked so hard to get to this point. So not sure exactly when he’s playing but I know some of the boys are going to watch him. We’re really fired up for him.

“Like I said, he’s really one of the best guys. So, to have him rejoining the group and getting going is just gonna be awesome for all of us.”

“We’re excited for him,” echoed captain Mikael Backlund. “He’s worked so hard. You know, tough decision for him at the end of last year to make the decision to get surgery but I think it was the right call. And now he’s had a long off-season but he’s worked so hard and you can tell every day he comes in being excited to be at the rink and puts in the work. It was fun to skate with him for a couple of days here, me and him on the ice and battle a bit with each other. So, yeah, really excited that’s he taking another step. We can’t wait to have him on the team.”

Head coach Ryan Huska has also had a front-row seat for Huberdeau’s recovery and push to rejoin his lineup. He, too, was thrilled to see him progress to this point.

“Really excited,” said Huska. “I mean this is what he’s been working towards. So, this is the next step: getting reassigned with the Wranglers. Hopefully everything goes well and potentially we can see him in some games coming up here. But he’s gone through a lot and when you see him at the rink every day, where he started to where he is now, it’s nice to see. I know our players are all excited for him, first and foremost that he’s worked his way back to get to this point and now I know everyone is hoping he’s going to be able to continue and take the next steps.”