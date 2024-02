Mikael Backlund on the loss:

"Marky played really well for us, kept us in the game in the first. Pretty tight game after that; we had some looks too, but gave up too much than we want, they’re a highly-skilled team. But we had some looks too, wasn’t our best game, we all know that, but it was tight until the end."

On taking six of eight points from the road trip:

"It’s hard to lose and it sucks, but going into this trip, if we say we (were) going to go 3-1, we’d be pretty happy going into the trip, and all the teams we were playing coming out of the break. We played some good hockey, now we gotta go home and pick it up again."