Say What - 'Those Milestones Are Important'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on facing the division-leading Canucks on Tuesday:

“You still want to put your best effort on the ice and I think when you're playing against a top team in our division right now that still has something on the line, we know what type of game we'll get from them - and it gives us an opportunity to see some younger players against some of the best players, you could (say). There will be lineup changes for us tomorrow night, and then from there, it's just a matter of working and playing a smart road game.”

On Mikael Backlund (and others) being on pace to play all 82 games this year:

“You don't play or try to play every game without playing through things. ... Mikael's in probably the best shape of anybody on our team. And nowadays, everybody's in shape - it's not like it maybe used to be. He is the leader in that department and there's a reason why he's able to keep himself in a position he can play all the games. We have other guys this year, too. MacKenzie (Weegar), I believe; Naz (Kadri), I believe; and Sharan (Yegor Sharangovich). So, we have some guys that have done a good job of playing through things and finding a way to make sure they take care of themselves away from the rink.”

On the significance of playing in every game

“It's not an easy thing to do. When you think about the travel... Like, this is a stretch - I think it's six games in 10 nights for us - with travel. It's not easy on the players because you're not getting the proper rest that you'd like to have to get yourself where you want to be at, and then they have to be at the highest level against the top players.”

On individual milestones within reach:

Kadri and Blake Coleman are one away from 30 goals; Weegar is one away from 20

“They matter. At the end of the day, you want it to always be about a team game, but at the same time, there are things - like getting 30 goals or 20 for a defenceman - that matter and teammates know that, too. There's situations where, if they can, they're going to do everything they can to try and help those guys score that goal. As much as it is about team, those milestones are important, because it solidifies the type of season that certain individuals have had for us.”

On Coleman’s injury status:

“Not for tomorrow, but we've got our fingers crossed for our final one.”