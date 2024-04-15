Say What - 'Kind Of Rejuvenation'

Andrei Kuzmenko on feeling comfortable in Calgary:

"I understand what I need, how I need to work in gym, how I need to (eat), there’s a lot of moments and how I need to believe in myself. A lot of changes, a difficult start in Calgary but now I understand. Good guys, good coaching staff (helping) me in all moments, and work on (the) ice."

On taking this season as a learning lesson:

"I understand how I can work, but this season I have a lot of mistakes in how to prepare for games. If I talk, it’s maybe 45 minutes, this interview. A lot of moments, yes. But now, I have a great group, my line, my team, very big support and I am happy (for) this support, I can help the results."