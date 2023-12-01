Say What - 'Huge Win For Us'

Kadri on what he was thinking during the overtime goal review:

"Anything can happen, obviously they’re going to challenge it, it’s the game-winning goal, but I was pretty confident."

On getting three more goals from defencemen:

"Huge, they’re scoring goals, and those goals, I feel like, the outcome of the goals obviously are the defencemen scoring, but everybody’s on the same page, pulling on the same rope. We like to get our D involved, that’s part of the offence we have. We know we can score, we know we can get on the board, including those guys and they’ve got good skill. That’s what happens when you shoot the puck."