Say What - 'Huge Win For Us'

The reaction following the Flames' overtime win over the Stars

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Kadri on what he was thinking during the overtime goal review:

"Anything can happen, obviously they’re going to challenge it, it’s the game-winning goal, but I was pretty confident."

On getting three more goals from defencemen: 

"Huge, they’re scoring goals, and those goals, I feel like, the outcome of the goals obviously are the defencemen scoring, but everybody’s on the same page, pulling on the same rope. We like to get our D involved, that’s part of the offence we have. We know we can score, we know we can get on the board, including those guys and they’ve got good skill. That’s what happens when you shoot the puck."

Naz on his game-winner, and another resilient night

Hanifin on the offensive contributions from the blueline:

"It’s part of our identity, we’ve got a real good D core, a lot of guys back there that can skate, and get up in the play and create some offence. It’s starting to come our way now, which is great to see."

On Chris Tanev:

"He’s one of the best teammates, if not the best teammate I’ve played with in my career. He’s an absolute warrior, everybody says it, but it doesn’t go unnoticed; just his courage, the way he plays the game, he’s such an honest player and an unbelievable teammate."

"It's just something we have to keep building on"

Tanev on staying focused after Thursday's trade:

"It’s a huge win for us to get back to .500. It could have been easily a huge distraction, that’s when guys are coming to the rink and it happens. We did a really good job of putting that aside and focusing on playing."

On yet another comeback win:

"I just think we’re sticking to the process of how we want to play. I thought we were a bit unfortunate to be down tonight so late in the game. As I said, when you stick to the process, usually when you do the same thing over and over and over again, and you’re making the right decisions, good things will happen."

"It's a huge win for us to get back to .500"

Huska on continued goalscoring from defencemen:

"I’d like to see them continue to score, I’ll tell you that much. It’s nice to see them generating, even Chris, at times, he’s not a guy that typically we look to for offence, but they’re up in the play a little bit more right now, and they’re making good decisions with the puck."

On whether his team has momentum:

"I feel like we do have a little bit right now. We’ve played some good hockey over the last little while, the challenge now is making sure that continues."

"I thought our guys on the backend did a great job"

