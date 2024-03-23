Say What - 'He's Been Our Best Player'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on the return of Jacob Markstrom:

“He's been our best player. Night in and night out, he's given our chance to win. And not just when he's in the lineup, but I think he's made our other goaltenders better as well. When you see someone that's raised their game, it forces the people around them to do the same thing. He's been our best player this year and we're happy to have him back.”

On facing the first-place Canucks tonight:

“They play a style that's a hard game to play against. They have good team speed, they move the puck well and they have a good skill-set. So, as I mentioned, we know that they start games well in this building and we want to make sure that we're matching that early on tonight.”

On if Connor Zary will draw into the lineup as well:

“There's a chance we'll see him tonight. Hopefully everything continues to go well with him and some of our other guys and we do see him back - because he is a good player for us and whether it's 5-on-5 or on the powerplay, he's done a lot of good things for us. And that line, with Kadri and Pospisil over the course of the year, has been a really effective line for us.”

On playing the first game in five days:

“We gave them two days right away from the rink, and then we had two good days of practice. It's not a break that you like to have - for coaches, anyway - but it is what it is and every team goes through sections of their schedule that is like that. So, it becomes priority for us to make sure our start is good tonight and that's what we need to have.”