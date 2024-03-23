'There's A Chance'

Zary eyeing possible return as Flames visit Canucks

20240323_Zary
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

VANCOUVER — Sporting that signature grin, Connor Zary looked his familiar self snapping pucks into the net at Rogers Arena Saturday morning.

The 22-year-old has been sidelined for the past eight games with an upper-body ailment, but he could make his return to the Flames lineup for a Pacific Division showdown against the Canucks here on the West Coast.

“I feel good now,” Zary said after the morning skate. “I think it’s always tough when you’re out, missing being around the guys and with the team, especially when you’re skating by yourself and the guys are on the road, it’s tough and it can get long mentally.

“It’s nice to be back in with the group.”

The hope is, Zary’s injury hiccup will be just a blip on what’s been an impressive rookie campaign so far.

In his first 50 games as an NHL player, the Saskatoon product has collected 29 points, while his +17 rating trails only Blake Coleman among Calgary’s team leaders.

Head Coach Ryan Huska knows if he has Zary at his disposal, he’ll be a big piece of the lineup bidding to gain the upper hand in the season series against the first-place Canucks.

“There's a chance we'll see him tonight,” Huska said Saturday morning. “Hopefully everything continues to go well with him and some of our other guys and we do see him back - because he is a good player for us and whether it's 5-on-5 or on the powerplay, he's done a lot of good things for us.

“And that line, with Kadri and Pospisil over the course of the year, has been a really effective line for us.”

"We're happy to have him back"

Zary skated with his familiar linemates in two practice sessions this week - one at the Scotiabank Saddledome, one in B.C.

And for him, being able to slot back in alongside Kadri and Pospisil is a plug-and-play connection, whether it happens Saturday night or further down the line.

“It always makes it easier if I get the chance to go back with that line, we’ve had success all year and those guys have been going, and kept going,” Zary explained. “It always makes it easier if you come back to familiarity, and know what to expect out of the guys you’re playing with.

“Hopeful for that opportunity, and try and keep pushing forward and hit the ground running.”

He’s found a home in the NHL, and he’s found a home on a line that’s been arguably the team’s most consistent producers offensively this season.

And if all goes well Saturday afternoon, we could see that signature Zary grin again under the bright lights of Hockey Night in Canada.

“Things are positive, things are looking good.

"I’m excited.”

