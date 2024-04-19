Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

The Flames close out the regular season against the Sharks, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
The TV broadcast can be seen on Sportsnet West, with Sportsnet 960 handling radio coverage.
As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Andrei Kuzmenko - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich
Matt Coronato - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson
Ilya Solovyov - Brayden Pachal
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf