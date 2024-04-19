Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Sharks

The Flames close out the regular season against the Sharks, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The TV broadcast can be seen on Sportsnet West, with Sportsnet 960 handling radio coverage.

As per the lines and pairings used during warmups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Andrei Kuzmenko - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich

Matt Coronato - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson

Ilya Solovyov - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf