Game Day Notebook - 18.04.24

One last chance to make an impression.

That’s how the Flames are treating tonight’s season finale against the Sharks, as the 82-game regular season draws to a close at the Scotiabank Saddledome. (TICKETS)

Calgary will hand the keys to the crease to rookie Dustin Wolf, who will look to defeat his hometown club for the second time this month after scoring a 3-2 OT victory in San Jose AprIL 9.

It’s Wolf’s 15th start of the season - and an opportunity for the young netminder to post his fourth straight win - all part of a growing sense of self between NHL pipes, according to his head coach.

“I think he looks more comfortable, that’s probably the same for most younger players that are trying to find themselves, or find their way,” Ryan Huska said following Thursday’s morning skate. “When you’re in there more often, you feel like ‘hey, I have it going and I don’t have to wait until my next start, I know it’s coming fairly shortly.’

“I do feel like he’s been looking more comfortable in there, and he’s been playing some good hockey for us.”

But Huska also alluded to the fact that even though there’s not a lot at stake standings-wise this evening, tonight’s tilt represents one final opportunity for players to leave an imprint on coaches, management and fans alike.

“Oftentimes, when you don’t know a player and you see them the first time, it stays in your head,” Huska said. “And the same holds true the last chance they have to compete, or the last chance anybody has to do something, that sticks around in a person’s head. So when there’s conversations over the course of the summer, that’s what’s going to be floating around in your head about a certain player.

“If it doesn’t go the way a player wants, his teammates, himself, the staff that’s around him and the people that watch in the building, that’s what they’re left with. So you always want to make sure when someone’s going to see you for the final time in a long stretch, they want to be like ‘whoa, there’s some good things coming around the corner for that person.’

“That’s what we want all of our players to be like tonight.”